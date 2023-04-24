Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gigi Hadid Photos: Know about noted supermodel's net worth, family, relationships and more

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Gigi Hadid is an American model and reality television star born in Los Angeles on April 23, 1995. Jelena Noura Hadid is best known by the nickname Gigi.

    article_image1

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Loved globally for her stunning looks and the youngest globally prominent fashion icon, Gigi Hadid is a big name today to reckon with. We look at the actress and model's net worth, family, affairs and much more.

    article_image2

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Gigi Hadid is one of the most noted and prominent global supermodels in the world who is loved by all for her impeccable fashion sense and sartorial attire choices. Here is a glance at her net worth, family, affairs, and more.

    article_image3

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Gigi Hadid's net worth in 2023:

    As of 2023, Gigi Hadid's net worth is USD 30 million (245 crores in INR). The model has accumulated this wealth from years of her work as a model in the fashion industry globally.

    article_image4

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Gigi Hadid's family:

    The name of Gigi Hadid's father is Mohamed Anwar Hadid. Mr. Hadid is an American-Jordanian real estate developer. He is a devout Muslim. Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, is an outstanding Dutch-American television personality, interior designer, and former model. Yolanda is best known for appearing in the reality show named, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

    article_image5

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Gigi Hadid has two siblings. Gigi has a younger sister named Bella Hadid, a renowned and eminent fashion model from America. Bella was born on October 9 in the year 1996. The name of Gigi and Bella’s younger brother is Anwar Hadid, who was born on June 22, 1999. The 16-year-old Anwar has joined his sisters in the business of modeling. He is following in their footsteps as an official model.

    article_image6

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Gigi Hadid's relationships:

    Gigi Hadid was in a relationship with a guy named Jackson throughout 2012. The couple broke up at next year's end, which is December 2013.

    article_image7

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    After a breakup with Jackson in December 2013, Gigi went official and public with Cody Simpson, a globally prominent famous singer from Australia. The couple broke up in May 2015.

    article_image8

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    After her break up with Cody Simpson, Gigi Hadid started dating Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers fame, but the ex-couple got separated in November 2015 due to busy work schedules in their professional life. This romance could not last for a longer time, though.

    article_image9

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Post breaking up with Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid dated former One Direction star and noted global singer Zayn Malik. This couple was in a relationship from 2016 to May 2019. They broke up that year. Then they again tried to make things work. The couple had a baby girl named Khai Hadid Malik. The duo broke up in November 2021. Currently, Zayn Malik is allegedly dating Selena Gomez.

    article_image10

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Gigi Hadid got rumored to be dating the Titanic star, Leonardo Di Caprio. But, according to several media outlet reports, this couple parted ways officially from one another as of 2023.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know

    Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran RBA

    Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere vma

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere

    Viral 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video) RBA

    Viral: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video)

    Recent Stories

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know

    football FA Cup: It is Manchester City vs Manchester United in the final; supporters split in early predictions-ayh

    FA Cup: It's Manchester City vs Manchester United in the final; supporters split in early predictions

    Rs 220 crore for Mumbai bungalow! Aditya Birla Group shocks with whopping property investment; details here AJR

    Rs 220 crore for Mumbai bungalow! Aditya Birla Group shocks with whopping property investment; details here

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched in India at Rs 7 46 lakh 5 things to know before booking it gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched at Rs 7.46 lakh; 5 things to know before booking it

    Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran RBA

    Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon