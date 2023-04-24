Gigi Hadid Photos: Know about noted supermodel's net worth, family, relationships and more

Gigi Hadid is an American model and reality television star born in Los Angeles on April 23, 1995. Jelena Noura Hadid is best known by the nickname Gigi.

Gigi Hadid's net worth in 2023: As of 2023, Gigi Hadid's net worth is USD 30 million (245 crores in INR). The model has accumulated this wealth from years of her work as a model in the fashion industry globally.

Gigi Hadid's family: The name of Gigi Hadid's father is Mohamed Anwar Hadid. Mr. Hadid is an American-Jordanian real estate developer. He is a devout Muslim. Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, is an outstanding Dutch-American television personality, interior designer, and former model. Yolanda is best known for appearing in the reality show named, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Gigi Hadid has two siblings. Gigi has a younger sister named Bella Hadid, a renowned and eminent fashion model from America. Bella was born on October 9 in the year 1996. The name of Gigi and Bella’s younger brother is Anwar Hadid, who was born on June 22, 1999. The 16-year-old Anwar has joined his sisters in the business of modeling. He is following in their footsteps as an official model.

Gigi Hadid's relationships: Gigi Hadid was in a relationship with a guy named Jackson throughout 2012. The couple broke up at next year's end, which is December 2013.

After a breakup with Jackson in December 2013, Gigi went official and public with Cody Simpson, a globally prominent famous singer from Australia. The couple broke up in May 2015.

After her break up with Cody Simpson, Gigi Hadid started dating Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers fame, but the ex-couple got separated in November 2015 due to busy work schedules in their professional life. This romance could not last for a longer time, though.

Post breaking up with Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid dated former One Direction star and noted global singer Zayn Malik. This couple was in a relationship from 2016 to May 2019. They broke up that year. Then they again tried to make things work. The couple had a baby girl named Khai Hadid Malik. The duo broke up in November 2021. Currently, Zayn Malik is allegedly dating Selena Gomez.

