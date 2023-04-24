Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic'

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions before the film hits the theatres globally on May 5 are out. Scroll down more to know details of what the critics have said about the film.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    The third and final installment of Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. But before the film, which is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finally lands in theatres on May 5, its first reactions are already out on the internet. Film critics and reviewers have labeled James Gunn's swan song for Marvel Studios as brilliant and funny.

    Reviewer Ian Sandwell from Digital Spy also tagged it as emotional. Taking to his Twitter handle, he tweeted, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It is very funny and emotional. Everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter’s Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians."

    MTV journalist Tyrell Charles took to his Twitter handle and wrote, " #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is EMOTIONAL AND EPIC! The action, the soundtrack, the comedy, the tear-jerking moments! They have hit it out of the park with this beautiful end to James Gunn’s trilogy! It is also solidified Rocket Raccoon as one of the best characters in the MCU."

    Irish media outlet JOE.ie took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "Meanwhile, Irish media publication JOE.ie shared a post on their Twitter handle which read, "Can confirm that I shed a tear during #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3. And that I would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie."

