Do you also want to have plump, luscious lips like Priyanka Chopra? Then follow this DIY lip scrub trick. Keep scrolling to know more!

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved stars. When we think of her, global dominance comes to mind. She is stunning, a beauty queen, and her acting skills? Totally impeccable. Well, apart from being the star that she is, she is also a beauty guru. Yes, you read that right. She often shares DIY recipes with her fans about skincare and haircare, and there's no going back from here.

Priyanka's ICONIC Lips Scrub Recipe

One of Priyanka's striking features is her lips. Are you interested in knowing what makes her lips look so naturally pink, fuller, and plump? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Yes, once spilled her beauty secrets to Vogue. The actress dropped her iconic lip scrub recipe. She uses a simple mix of sea salt for exfoliation, glycerin for deep hydration, and rose water to soothe and refresh the skin.

How to Make It

Sea salt: Take a small pinch to buff away dead skin.

Glycerin: Add a few drops to lock in moisture.

Rose water: Add a few drops to calm and refresh.

How to Use It

Mix the three ingredients in a small bowl.

Massage gently onto your lips for 30 to 60 seconds.

Wipe clean with a damp cloth or cotton pad.

Add a lip balm

On The Work Front

Priyanka is all set to treat her Indian fans with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu. This movie is made on a humongous budget of Rs 1,300 crore to Rs 1,400 crore, reportedly.