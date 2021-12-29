  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver are officially divorced; they parted ways 10 years ago

    The Terminator actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger has finally been divorced from his journalist wife Maria Shriver. The couple had split 10 years ago and was officially divorced on Tuesday.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver are officially divorced; they parted ways 10 years ago drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 12:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After 10 years of separation, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced. As per media reports, the divorce of the couple was finalised by a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, December 28. Post their official divorce, the couple will also most likely split their wealth which is estimated to be around USD 400 million.

    The 74-year-old actor and his 66-year-old journalist wife (now ex) got married in the year 1986. Maria Shriver then filed for divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger on July 1, 2011. Their divorce was filed after the actor accepted having a son, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper. The two have four children from their marriage – Katherine (32), Christina (30), Patrick (28), and Christopher (24).

    ALSO READ: Here's how Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with war veterans; actor turns Good Samaritan

    In the past, at the time of their split, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave a statement on it. In his statement, the ‘Terminator’ actor had said that his split with Maria Shriver was a tough one for him. It was equally tough for his four children, for his family and for everyone else too. However, he did maintain that they had to figure out a way 9to deal with the split).

    ALSO READ: Chris Pratt said THIS to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday; read

    While Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger have officially been divorced now, the ex-couple have moved over their differences to have cordial relations with each other over the years. The two continue to co-parent their foud kids even today. Not just parents but they are also enjoying being the grandparents to Katherine Schwarzenegger’s daughter Lyla (16-months-old). Katherine is married to actor Chris Pratt.

    Katherine Schwarzenegger has spoken about her parents playing the role of grandparents to her daughter. She had said in an interview that she finds it really cool that her parents are finding the new role of grandparents so exciting. She said that the former couple has been enjoying their time with their 116-month-old granddaughter, while she, as their daughter, is loving to see them play this new role in their lives.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kashi Film Festival: Hema Malini turns Goddess Durga, does dance-drama on stage RCB

    Kashi Film Festival: Hema Malini turns Goddess Durga, does dance-drama on stage

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary Why was Mumtaz shocked about the actor marriage with Dimple Kapadia drb

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Why was Mumtaz shocked about the actor’s marriage with Dimple Kapadia?

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks SCJ

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside SCJ

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

    From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year

    Recent Stories

    As Omicron takes over world nearly 130000 COVID cases reported in UK 180000 in Europe gcw

    As Omicron takes over world, nearly 130,000 COVID cases reported in UK, 180,000 in Europe

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa (See Pictures)-ayh

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa (See Pictures)

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor digs up old post pointing differences between Hinduism and Hindutva-dnm

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor digs up old post pointing differences between Hinduism and Hindutva

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    football EPL leicester city vs Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's worrying admission after defeat If we play like that we won't catch Manchester City

    Klopp's worrying admission after Leicester defeat: If Liverpool play like that we won't catch Manchester City

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon