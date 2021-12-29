Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver are officially divorced; they parted ways 10 years ago

After 10 years of separation, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced. As per media reports, the divorce of the couple was finalised by a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, December 28. Post their official divorce, the couple will also most likely split their wealth which is estimated to be around USD 400 million.

The 74-year-old actor and his 66-year-old journalist wife (now ex) got married in the year 1986. Maria Shriver then filed for divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger on July 1, 2011. Their divorce was filed after the actor accepted having a son, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper. The two have four children from their marriage – Katherine (32), Christina (30), Patrick (28), and Christopher (24).

In the past, at the time of their split, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave a statement on it. In his statement, the ‘Terminator’ actor had said that his split with Maria Shriver was a tough one for him. It was equally tough for his four children, for his family and for everyone else too. However, he did maintain that they had to figure out a way 9to deal with the split).

While Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger have officially been divorced now, the ex-couple have moved over their differences to have cordial relations with each other over the years. The two continue to co-parent their foud kids even today. Not just parents but they are also enjoying being the grandparents to Katherine Schwarzenegger’s daughter Lyla (16-months-old). Katherine is married to actor Chris Pratt.

Katherine Schwarzenegger has spoken about her parents playing the role of grandparents to her daughter. She had said in an interview that she finds it really cool that her parents are finding the new role of grandparents so exciting. She said that the former couple has been enjoying their time with their 116-month-old granddaughter, while she, as their daughter, is loving to see them play this new role in their lives.