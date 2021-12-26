Here's how Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with war veterans; actor turns Good Samaritan

This year Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas by donating $250,000 to help provide housing for war veterans in California. Arnold Schwarzenegger became Santa Claus for many homeless war veterans in Los Angeles by gifting 25 brand new tiny houses who were living on the streets of Los Angeles.

Taking to Twitter, the former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared this happy news, “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.”

The Terminator star then Tweet, “This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else.”

According to reports, Arnold Schwarzenegger spent that money from his pocket. The 25 houses for the war veterans were constructed by the nonprofit foundation 'Village For Vets', which the actor purchased.

Talking about the houses that Arnold bought have two beds, heating and air conditioning and a small table for work. Between 2003 to 2011, when Arnold Schwarzenegger served as the Governor of California, taking a break from his movies, he lost around $200 million from his net worth.

Before that, Arnold was one of the highest-paid Hollywood actors, had a net worth of $400 mn. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Arnold actor earned $20 to $30 mn per film. Arnold is also an enthusiastic investor in real estate in LA. His current investment in this part is $100 million.

