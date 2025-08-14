Arjun Tendulkar’s fiance, Saaniya Chandok, comes from the illustrious Ghai family, heirs to the Graviss Group’s hotel and food empire. From luxury hotels to iconic ice cream brands, her family’s legacy reflects both immense wealth and influence.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The celebration blended elegance with tradition, marking a special milestone for the young couple. Their engagement has since created a buzz on social media, with fans sending heartfelt wishes. Let's look at the networth of Tendulkar's daughter in law.

Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Tendulkar's Fiance Saaniya Chandok is a member of the illustrious Ghai family, owners of the Graviss Group, a reputed name in India’s hospitality and food industry. Her grandfather Ravi Ghai heads the group, which has a tacit presence with luxury hotels and famous ice cream brands.

Hotels – InterContinental Marine Drive, Mumbai is one of their flagship properties and one of the luxury destinations of choice in the city.

Food Brands – They run Indian franchises for Baskin-Robbins and Brooklyn Creamery.

Arjun Tendulkar Fiance Saaniya Chandok Net Worth & Earnings

Through Graviss Food Solutions, the holding company of the Graviss Group, the revenue earned during the year 2023-24 was approximately ₹624 crores. The company shows steady growth, thus consolidating the family’s strong position in the market.

Saaniya’s Own Business

Even having inherited surroundings conducive to building one’s life, Saaniya is forging her own way. Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, one of Saaniya's first ventures of interest, was an established pet grooming and lifestyle brand founded in Mumbai in 2022.

Authorized Capital: ₹10 lakh

Estimated Annual Revenue: ₹90 lakh

Thus, indicating her passion for high-ended niche business.

Lifestyle and Luxury Assets

The Chandok-Ghai family robustly maintains an opulent lifestyle, oozing glamour from every pore. With lavish automobiles, premier homes in Mumbai, and frequent travels to heavenly destinations, they tend to enjoy five-star travels across the globe, facilitated by their hotel connections.

Family Challenges

Family control and finances have disputed over the years through some reports, not withstanding their success, Others have raised serious allegations against some members towards the family, making news headlines.

The family wealth of Saaniya Chandok has been accrued over decades of successful establishments in the hotel and food industry in India. While the Graviss Group continues to prosper, Saaniya is carving out her niche in the pet industry. Their world combines heritage, wealth, luxury living, and modern entrepreneurship, all though not in absence of family drama.