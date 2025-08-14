Arjun Tendulkar is reportedly engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai. The private ceremony sparked curiosity about Chandok, who keeps a low profile despite her influential family background.

In what is big news for Indian cricket, former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has reportedly gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a private ceremony.

As per the report by India Today, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok were engaged in a private and intimate ceremony attended by close friends, family, and relatives. Arjun, who plays for Goa in domestic cricket and represented the Mumbai Indians in the last five seasons of the Indian Premier League, has reportedly taken a significant step in his personal life by proposing to Saaniya, marking a new chapter alongside his cricketing journey.

However, the engagement reportedly took place in a private setting, keeping the celebrations intimate and out of the media's attention. Neither of the family members, Tendulkar’s clan nor Chandhok’s, has shared official statements or photos with the media, maintaining the privacy of the engagement celebrations.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Reports of Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok have been spreading like wildfire on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Given Arjun Tendulkar’s popularity, fans and cricket enthusiasts are very eager to know Saaniya.

As per the reports, Saaniya Chandhok comes from a prominent business family in Mumbai, and her family has been a family friend of the Tendulkars. Chandhok is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a well-known businessman and chairman of Graviss Group, which owns the InterContinental hotel and the ice-cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Despite coming prominent business family, Saaniya Chandok has maintained a low profile throughout her life, focusing on entrepreneurial ventures, animal welfare initiatives, and keeping her personal life private. According to official records of the Indian Government (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), Chandok is mentioned as ‘Designated Partner and Director’ at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, which is based in Mumbai.

Ravi Ghai, grandfather of Saaniya Chandok, is the son of Iqbal Krishna Ghai, or IK Ghai, who was the visionary behind the famous Kwality ice-cream brand and InterContinental on Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive. After taking over his father’s business empire, Ravi Ghai expanded the family business's footprint not just in India but also internationally, especially in the Middle East.

Netizens go berserk over Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement news

As soon as the reports of Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandok went viral on social media, fans could not stay calm, as they were quite surprised by the sudden announcement and flooded the platforms with congratulatory messages, excitement, and curiosity over Saaniya Chandok’s connection to Tendulkar’s family.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans pour in wishes for Arjun and Saaniya, congratulating the couple and expressing excitement over this new chapter in their lives and as well as in Tendulkar’s family.

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar has been representing Goa in domestic cricket since 2022 after leaving his home state team, Mumbai, following the 2020/21 season. Tendulkar scored a century in his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa against Rajasthan in December 2022, a similar feat achieved by his father and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Unlike his father, Tendulkar opted to become an all-rounder, with his bowling style as left-arm medium pace and batting as a left-handed hitter, carving his own identity in Indian cricket. In first-class cricket, Arjun Tendulkar has amassed 532 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 23.13, and picked 37 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 33.51 and an economy rate of 3.31.

In his IPL career, Arjun Tendulkar has played five matches for the Mumbai Indians and picked three wickets.