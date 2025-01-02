Sports

Arjun Tendulkar VS Sara Tendulkar: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Arjun Tendulkar's evolving career

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar's career is gradually evolving. He is constantly seen working hard.

Learning from challenges

Arjun got a chance to play a few matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL. However, he was dropped due to not performing well. Now he is learning from challenges.

Performance in domestic cricket

Arjun is being trained by Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh. This young player's performance in domestic cricket is gradually improving.

Arjun's IPL Salary

Mumbai Indians bought Arjun Tendulkar for a base price of Rs 20 lakh for IPL 2025. He had been playing with the same team before as well.

Arjun's Net Worth

Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar's annual net worth is said to be around Rs 21 crores. His main source of income is domestic cricket matches.

Earning more than sister Sara

Arjun Tendulkar earns more than his sister Sara Tendulkar. Sara's annual net worth is between 50 lakhs to 1 crore rupees. Her main source of income is advertising.

Sara's travels

Sara Tendulkar is often seen traveling. Sara is also seen traveling a lot with her brother Arjun. There is a lot of love between the two.

