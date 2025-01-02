Arjun Tendulkar VS Sara Tendulkar: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Sports
Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar's career is gradually evolving. He is constantly seen working hard.
Arjun got a chance to play a few matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL. However, he was dropped due to not performing well. Now he is learning from challenges.
Arjun is being trained by Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh. This young player's performance in domestic cricket is gradually improving.
Mumbai Indians bought Arjun Tendulkar for a base price of Rs 20 lakh for IPL 2025. He had been playing with the same team before as well.
Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar's annual net worth is said to be around Rs 21 crores. His main source of income is domestic cricket matches.
Arjun Tendulkar earns more than his sister Sara Tendulkar. Sara's annual net worth is between 50 lakhs to 1 crore rupees. Her main source of income is advertising.
Sara Tendulkar is often seen traveling. Sara is also seen traveling a lot with her brother Arjun. There is a lot of love between the two.
