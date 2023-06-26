Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: The actor to hold closet auction for underprivileged kids

    As Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today, he will be holding a charity closet sale, whose proceeds will go to a Mumbai NGO for underprivileged children. He was spotted celebrating his birthday eve with family and close friends. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: The actor to hold closet auction for underprivileged kids MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    Arjun Kapoor has decided to celebrate his 38th birthday in a special way by organising a remarkable charity closet sale, giving away some of his wardrobe favourites. The collection includes pop-culture t-shirts, athleisure attire, and traditional garments, each holding deep sentimental significance for Arjun Kapoor.

    Reportedly in a statement, Arjun said, “Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop because every bit adds up to help those in need of support.”

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

    The proceeds from this sale will be handed over to a Mumbai-based NGO, Oscar Foundation. “Celebrating circularity, the culture of sharing and giving is the best way I can spend my day,” Arjun added.

    On his birthday eve yesterday, Arjun Kapoor was spotted with his sisters Anshula and Khushi Kapoor along with a few close friends and family members. His girlfriend Malaika Arora was also present with them. The intimate gathering plus celebration took place at his residence in Bandra.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    On the work front, Arjun Kapoor seems to have a busy year ahead. He is to appear in the T-series production, The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has also signed on Mudassar Aziz’s untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Yash Raj Films’ production, Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Maut is also in his pipeline for the actor, which will star Manoj Bajpayee. Additionally, the actor is working on a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Comali.

    ALSO READ: Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan secret to his glowing skin; actor's reply wins hearts

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details ATG

    Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details

    Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details vma

    Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details

    Mohanlal and Mammootty in The Godfather AI reimagines Mollywood kings in Coppola masterpiece (MAH)

    Mohanlal and Mammootty in ‘The Godfather’: AI reimagines Mollywood kings in Coppola’s masterpiece

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details vma

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dinning together in Paris sparks dating rumours MSW

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dining together in Paris sparks dating rumours

    Recent Stories

    On Barak Obama's Muslims in India remark, Rajnath Singh says, 'All people are one family' AJR

    On Barak Obama's Muslims in India remark, Rajnath Singh says, 'All people are one family'

    Zimbabwe Makes History, Surpasses 400-Run Mark against USA in ICC World Cup Qualifiers osf

    ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Zimbabwe creates history; surpasses 400-run mark to beat USA

    Despite Kremlin's promise, Russia investigating criminal case against Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin snt

    Despite Kremlin's promise, Russia investigating criminal case against Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin?

    5 Gmail features which will make your life easier gcw

    5 Gmail features which will make YOUR life easier

    WATCH Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu seen for first time after Wagner mutiny in Ukraine snt

    WATCH: Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu seen for first time after Wagner mutiny in Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon