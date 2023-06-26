Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: The actor to hold closet auction for underprivileged kids

As Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today, he will be holding a charity closet sale, whose proceeds will go to a Mumbai NGO for underprivileged children. He was spotted celebrating his birthday eve with family and close friends. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Arjun Kapoor has decided to celebrate his 38th birthday in a special way by organising a remarkable charity closet sale, giving away some of his wardrobe favourites. The collection includes pop-culture t-shirts, athleisure attire, and traditional garments, each holding deep sentimental significance for Arjun Kapoor.

Reportedly in a statement, Arjun said, “Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop because every bit adds up to help those in need of support.”

The proceeds from this sale will be handed over to a Mumbai-based NGO, Oscar Foundation. “Celebrating circularity, the culture of sharing and giving is the best way I can spend my day,” Arjun added.

On his birthday eve yesterday, Arjun Kapoor was spotted with his sisters Anshula and Khushi Kapoor along with a few close friends and family members. His girlfriend Malaika Arora was also present with them. The intimate gathering plus celebration took place at his residence in Bandra.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor seems to have a busy year ahead. He is to appear in the T-series production, The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has also signed on Mudassar Aziz’s untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Yash Raj Films’ production, Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Maut is also in his pipeline for the actor, which will star Manoj Bajpayee. Additionally, the actor is working on a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Comali.

