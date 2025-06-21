Arjun Kapoor joined the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations, highlighting the importance of physical and mental wellness, as yoga continues to grow as a global movement from India.

Kapoor expressed his pride in celebrating this day, which has grown into a worldwide phenomenon.

Speaking to reporters, Arjun Kapoor said, "I am very happy and proud that we all celebrate it together. I think both physical and mental health are the most important. India should celebrate it with pride, as it has gone to the world from us. Yoga is something that has gone global, and today, I feel proud to be an Indian and part of this movement."



The actor acknowledged the importance of yoga as an accessible practice for all, regardless of age or background. "Yoga is something that has no age. You can start at any time and continue learning at your own pace. I think it is a mixture of physical health and meditation, which makes it so beneficial. It helps in various ways, whether it's for your body or your mind," Kapoor added.

Kapoor also praised the initiative led by Amrita Padnavis, who brought together 1000 women to practice yoga on this special day.

"I am very happy to be here encouraging more people to start doing yoga more often," he said.

The actor also expressed his admiration for Amrita Padnavis, who has been a leader in promoting health and fitness, particularly among women.

"There can't be a better thing than this, to see all these women, young girls, inspiring each other by making yoga a daily part of their lives," he added.

Kapoor hopes that this initiative continues to grow, reaching even more people in the future.

"Next time, I hope more than 1000 people will join us, and it will keep growing bigger and bigger," he said with enthusiasm.

The actor, who has been open about his fitness journey, took the opportunity to encourage those living a sedentary lifestyle to start making healthier choices.

"I used to be a plump teenager, and I can tell you from experience that change doesn't happen overnight. If you're not able to do physical activities, you can start by controlling your diet. If you love food, then balance it out with some physical activity. It's important to find that balance," he said.

Kapoor also emphasised the importance of starting small. "Start with walking. Start with yoga. Give 10 minutes. Give 20 minutes. The most important thing is to stop waiting for the 'perfect moment.' Start now," he urged.

The actor stressed that fitness is a continuous journey and that small steps are what lead to lasting success.

"If you say you'll start from Monday, then why waste Saturday and Sunday? Start now. If you don't get it right today, try again tomorrow. It's all about consistency," he said.

Reflecting on his transformation, Kapoor shared, "It took me four years to get to where I am today. If I can do it, then I believe anyone can do it."

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also participated in the event.



Nushrratt Bharuccha, speaking about yoga, said, "Yoga is very energising. If yoga becomes a part of your daily routine, it will be perfect for your mind, body, and soul," to ANI.



This year, the International Day of Yoga was celebrated under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", emphasising the interconnectedness of individual health and the well-being of our planet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further reinforced the message by leading a massive yoga session in Visakhapatnam, where over three lakh individuals participated.

PM Modi hailed yoga as a universal gift that brings humanity together, transcending age, background, and physical ability.

In his speech, PM Modi said, "Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness."

The global celebration of yoga has grown exponentially since the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014.

With over 175 countries endorsing the resolution, yoga's impact has reached every corner of the globe, helping millions achieve better health and a sense of mindfulness. (ANI)