There was a lot of buzz about the sequel to Salman Khan's blockbuster movie No Entry. There were talks of including Diljit Dosanjh. His fans were also quite excited about it. But now the news is coming that he will not be a part of this film. According to the information, he is not getting along with the technical team of the film. He wants changes in some creative parts. This is the reason why he will no longer be a part of No Entry 2. However, official confirmation has not been made yet. Diljit Dosanjh's fans were quite excited to see him enter the comedy movie No Entry. But now they are a little disappointed as singer and actor Dosanjh is stepping aside from it.

Did Diljit say no to No Entry 2

According to Filmfare, "Diljit was very excited to work with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But he hasn't been able to tune in with the film's creative ideas for some time now. Perhaps this is why he is now out of the film.

Let us tell you that Diljit's fans were quite excited to see him enter the comedy movie No Entry. But now they are a little disappointed as singer and actor Dosanjh is stepping aside from it. However, no details have been shared about this from the actor's side. At the same time, his team member Anis said, "I will not be able to talk on this matter right now. It would be better if you talk to Boney Kapoor about this".

No Entry Sequel Details

According to reports, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor will be in the lead roles in the sequel to No Entry. It is also being said that Tamannaah Bhatia will also be a part of this film. Tamannaah's character could reportedly be similar to Bipasha Basu's character in the 2005 film. That is, she will be seen in the role of a call girl. No Entry 2 was planned to be released in 2025.