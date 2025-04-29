Ranbir Kapoor to Allu Arjun: 8 superstars who avoided remake movies
Remakes are a long-standing trend in India. Many actors have risen to stardom by imitating films from other languages. But here are 8 actors who have never done a remake
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 05:55 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Vijay Deverakonda, who has won the hearts of the audience with films like 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Geetha Govindam', has never done a remake film in his 14-year career.
Image Credit : Social Media
Ranveer Singh, who has entertained audiences with films like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', and 'Simmba', has been making films for 15 years but hasn't appeared in any remakes yet. However, he might reportedly appear in the remake of the Tamil film 'Anniyan'.
Image Credit : Social Media
Ranbir Kapoor has been making films for 18 years and has delivered blockbusters like 'Sanju' and 'Animal'. But he hasn't tried his hand at remaking any film yet.
Image Credit : Social Media
Jr. NTR, who has been winning hearts with his brilliant acting for almost 24 years, has not done any remake film yet. He has delivered box office hits like 'RRR' and 'Devara Part 1'.
Image Credit : Social Media
Superstar Mahesh Babu has been working in films for 26 years. But he hasn't worked in any remake yet. He has delivered box office hits like 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Pokiri'.
Image Credit : Social Media
Dulquer Salmaan has been working in films for 13 years and has delivered brilliant films like 'Sita Ramam' and 'King of Kotha'. But so far, he hasn't appeared in any remake film.
Image Credit : Social Media
Sivakarthikeyan entered films in 2012 and has proven his acting prowess in films like 'Remo' and 'Prince'. He hasn't been seen in any remake film yet.
