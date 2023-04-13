Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married? Couple off for vacation or to check wedding location?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for an undisclosed location amid their wedding gossip. Recently, the actress hinted at a probable marriage.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time, and the actress hinted at a possible marriage in one of her recent interviews. Amid wedding rumours, the pair went off to an unknown destination. They may be seen arriving at the airport in videos released by paparazzi pages. Malaika dressed for the airport with a white satin blouse and black trousers. She is clutching a jacket of the same hue.

On the other hand, Arjun is dressed casually in a t-shirt and denim jacket. With his spectacles on, he looked thoughtful as he approached the airport.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway goes gaga over Priyanka Chopra's skin; here's what she said

As soon as the video was published, commenters praised Malaika's attractiveness and joked that the two should get married right away.

One comment read, “Ab to inhe shadi kr hi Leni chahiye..wt say☺️" while another user commented, “Can’t lie she’s actually a natural beauty"

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a few years. Previously, she was married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. They are currently co-parenting their son Arhaan and have a friendly relationship.

Also Read: Has 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart found new love in Jack Martin? Duo spark dating rumors

Malaika revealed a glimpse of her daily routines last month, which are said to be one of the reasons behind her health and wellness, in addition to yoga. She'd posted a photo of a tray filled with jeera-ajwain-saunf water, warm water with lemon, and a cup of lemon, ginger, honey, and cayenne pepper shot. "Since so many people asked... here goes... daily rituals," she captioned it.

Lately, in one of her interviews, Malaika dropped a hint about desiring to get married to Arjun. “I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," Malika Arora told Brides Today.

