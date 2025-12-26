A veteran journalist has revisited a past incident involving Ranveer Singh, stating that his behaviour at the time “wasn’t okay.” The journalist also recalled how Deepika Padukone attempted to smooth things over, shedding light on a tense moment.

Veteran film journalist Bhawana Somaya has lately brought back memories of the fraught moments from her long and illustrious career, reminding people that not all star interviews sail smoothly. Somaya recounted an incident during the promotion of Bajirao Mastani that was stopped due to Ranveer Singh's day's demeanour.

Veteran Journalist Recalls ,Deepika Padukone, Trying to Make Up

According to Somaya, the interview was to take place in the presence of both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. However, Deepika's focus remained to be professional while Ranveer seemed unusually temperamental. She described his mood to have made the atmosphere uncomfortable and affect the flow of conversation. On the contrary, Deepika made sure to soften the situation and keep the entire connotation pleasant.

“I went to interview Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for Bajirao Mastani and for some reason, Ranveer wasn’t in a good mood that day and his behaviour with me was not okay. Deepika was conscious of this and she was trying to make up. I was also trying to indulge him thinking that I am older, I should forgive this behaviour, but he was still in a bad mood," she revealed.

Somaya revealed she initially tried to ignore it because she felt that age and experience demanded patience. But when the situation did not improve, she decided to get the interview suspended altogether. For her, dignity and professional boundaries mattered more than completing a questionable communication.

A Direct Communication Afterwards

Instead of letting the matter fester, Somaya has decided to speak the matter out with Ranveer. She would quite simply tell him that her journalistic duties would never be shaped by any personal bickering. Praise or criticism, she maintained, would always depend on the merit of the performance, not on individual equations. True to her word, she later openly appreciated Ranveer's work in Bajirao Mastani.

“I told him my career is more than your age. I have seen many superstars come up and vanish, I have seen them fall down, get back up, that’s all okay. But whatever has happened today, I am not going to hold it against you but tomorrow when your film releases. Don’t think that just because we had an altercation today, I will criticise your film. If you have done good work, you will receive due credit but if you have not done well then I won’t think about how you will perceive this. I will write what I feel," she explained.

“After that, whenever I saw Ranveer Singh, I would look him in the eye and I wouldn’t speak to him. Then I met him one day, he said, ‘Ma’am, one year has passed now, let it go now’. I said, ‘Okay done. I will let it go’." Reflecting on the industry, she added, “All of this keeps happening. In films and politics, there are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends." She concluded.