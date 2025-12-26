Shilpa Shetty to Gauri Khan: 10 Celeb Restaurants You Must Know & Their Prices
Many Bollywood celebs own restaurants as an extra source of income. From Shilpa Shetty to Gauri Khan, these eateries are popular. A report reveals the average cost for two people dining at them.
1.Bastian
Who's the owner: Shilpa Shetty
Where is it located : Dadar and Worli in Mumbai
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 4000
2.Torii
Who's the owner: Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan
Where is it located: Bandra, Mumbai
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 3800
3.Neuma
Who's the owner: Karan Johar
Where is it located: Colaba, Mumbai
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 4000
4. Rue Du Liban
Who's the owner: Juhi Chawla
Where is it located: Kala Ghoda near Mumbai
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 4000
5. Scarlett House
Who's the owner: Malaika Arora
Where is it located: Juhu and Pali Road areas of Mumbai
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 3500
6. Dragonfly Experience
Who's the owner: Rapper Badshah
Where is it located: In the city of Mumbai
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 28000.
7. One8 Commune
Who's the owner: Cricketer Virat Kohli
Where is it located: Juhu, Mumbai
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 1800
8. Solaire
Who's the owner: Sanjay Dutt
Where is it located: Santacruz East, Mumbai
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 2500
9. Chica Loca
Who's the owner: Sunny Leone
Where is it located: Andheri West in Mumbai and Noida in Uttar Pradesh
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 2500
10. Garam Dharam
Who is the owner: Dharmendra
Where is it located: Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country
Average cost of a meal for two: Rs 1600
