Salman Khan's love life: Why is Bollywood's Dabangg boy, Salman Khan, still not married? The answer has been found. Numerology says his horoscope and nature are the reasons for this.
Bollywood's most wanted bachelor, Salman Khan. He loved 3-4 girls but never got married. He's still a bachelor. No matter how many films he does, fans always ask when he'll marry.
Many astrologers say Salman's horoscope is why he's not married. According to numerology, his Moolank is linked to his marriage. His Moolank is 9. People with this number are stubborn.
Bollywood's Dabangg boy was born on Dec 27, 1965. His Moolank is 2+7=9. Influenced by Mars, they're energetic and ambitious but short-tempered. Salman Khan has this nature.
Salman's love life made big news. Fights led to breakups. Salman has a stubborn nature and wants to control his partner, which causes fights and breakups.
People with this Moolank are unwavering. They don't like anyone interfering with their decisions. They prioritize their own feelings and words over others' opinions.
Being overly possessive causes rifts. They interfere in their partner's small matters, controlling everything. This creates a suffocating atmosphere in the relationship.
People with this Moolank, including Salman Khan, have a pure heart. They are ready to help others. But they struggle to express their feelings, making relationships difficult.
Despite personal life ups and downs, their career is great. The blessings of Mars are always with them. Salman Khan is a good example. Moolank 9 is a boon for his career.
Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif were most linked with Salman. While there were fights with Aishwarya, Katrina quietly left. Later, he was linked with model Iulia Vantur.
