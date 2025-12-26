Image Credit : Gemini

Given his long (& previous) association with the Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan also owns a residence in Mumbai. This property is more contemporary, designed for convenience during the busy IPL season. The interiors feature sleek furniture, polished finishes, and a minimalist aesthetic. It serves as a base when he is in Maharashtra for matches or training.

While the Patna home reflects family life, the Mumbai property is tailored to his professional commitments, offering privacy and quick access to stadiums and facilities. Together, the two homes highlight the duality of his lifestyle, family tradition and modern cricketing demands.