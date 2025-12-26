- Home
Inside Ishan Kishan's ₹7 Crore‑Worth Patna Residence & His Luxury Garage Of BMW, Range Rover Cars
Inside Ishan Kishan’s ₹7 Crore‑Worth Patna Residence & His Luxury Garage Of BMW, Range Rover Cars
Step inside Ishan Kishan’s lavish Patna residence and Mumbai property, explore his fitness and recreation spaces, and discover his enviable luxury car collection. A closer look at the cricketer’s lifestyle reveals how he balances his roots.
The Patna Residence
Ishan Kishan’s primary home is in Rajendra Nagar, Patna, where he grew up and continues to spend time with family. The house is valued in crores, reflecting his success, yet it retains a grounded charm. The entrance opens into a spacious living room with modern decor, large windows, and family photographs. This is where Kishan often relaxes with his parents and brother, away from the spotlight. The home balances luxury with warmth, showing that despite his fame, Ishan Kishan remains deeply connected to his roots in Bihar.
The Mumbai Property
Given his long (& previous) association with the Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan also owns a residence in Mumbai. This property is more contemporary, designed for convenience during the busy IPL season. The interiors feature sleek furniture, polished finishes, and a minimalist aesthetic. It serves as a base when he is in Maharashtra for matches or training.
While the Patna home reflects family life, the Mumbai property is tailored to his professional commitments, offering privacy and quick access to stadiums and facilities. Together, the two homes highlight the duality of his lifestyle, family tradition and modern cricketing demands.
Living And Personal Spaces
Inside his Patna home, Ishan Kishan’s living areas are designed for comfort. The bedrooms are decorated with muted tones and personal memorabilia, including trophies and awards that mark his journey from domestic cricket to the Indian team. A study corner provides space for reflection, while the living room doubles as a gathering spot for friends.
The design avoids excess, focusing instead on functionality and warmth. Kishan’s home reflects his personality: ambitious yet grounded, stylish yet simple. It is a place where his achievements are celebrated, but family remains at the center.
Fitness And Recreation
As a professional athlete, Kishan’s home includes areas dedicated to fitness. A personal gym with modern equipment allows him to maintain peak condition even when away from team facilities. Recreational spaces, including a lounge with entertainment systems, provide relaxation after long practice sessions.
The balance between discipline and leisure is evident, his home supports both his career and his downtime. Whether it is a workout session or unwinding with music and movies, Kishan’s lifestyle is reflected in the thoughtful design of these spaces.
Car Collection
Ishan Kishan’s passion for cars is showcased in his garage. His collection includes a Mercedes‑Benz GLS 350d, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Range Rover Vogue, and a Mini Cooper S. Each vehicle reflects his taste for performance and style, with the Range Rover offering rugged versatility and the BMW delivering refined comfort.
The Mercedes SUV is often his choice for family outings, while the Mini Cooper adds a playful touch. His cars are not just symbols of luxury, but also practical companions for travel to matches and training sessions.
