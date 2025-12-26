Fans of Salman Khan are eagerly awaiting his 60th birthday on December 27. The superstar plans a low-key celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, attended by family, close friends, and select industry colleagues.

Fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan eagerly await December 27 every year, as the actor is known for surprising them in unique ways. This year, turning 60, Salman’s birthday is expected to be special yet personal. Sources reveal that he will host a small gathering at his Panvel farmhouse near Mumbai, attended only by family, close friends, and select industry colleagues. Salman is known for keeping his birthday celebrations low-key, and this year will follow the same trend.

Exclusive Birthday Video Showcasing Salman’s Journey

A highlight of the celebration will be a specially prepared video tracing Salman Khan’s journey in Bollywood. The video will feature memorable moments from his early films to his current projects, along with wishes and experiences shared by directors he has worked with over the years. This thoughtful presentation aims to celebrate his career and life, making the occasion memorable for both Salman and his guests.

Big Surprises for Fans: Film Teasers and Announcements

Salman Khan’s fans can expect exciting surprises on his birthday. Reports suggest that the teaser for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan may be released, showcasing his look from the film. Additionally, there could be an announcement regarding Kick 2, with producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly making special arrangements for the news. Salman also shared a video of himself painting on Instagram, promoting his artwork at the Being Human pop-up store, further delighting fans and creating anticipation for the celebrations.