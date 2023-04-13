Has 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart found new love in Jack Martin? Duo spark dating rumors

According to media mills and reports, it might be possible that the Hollywood industry just got a new couple. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has found a new love in rumored boyfriend, Jack Martin. Read on.

It looks like the Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is ready to move on in her personal life. The stunning star got spotted in an intimate moment with rumored boyfriend Jack Martin, who even mocked her ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse. Know more.

After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with a brilliant performance in the supernatural fantasy-themed hit Netflix series Riverdale and last seen in a Netflix film Look Both Ways, it finally feels like Lili Reinhart might have a new man in her life.

After breaking up with ex-boyfriend and actor Cole Sprouse in 2021, Lili Reinhart opened up on their relationship struggles and why it did not really work out with Cole. But now, the fans of the actress who always wait for new updates on her personal life can be happier. The 'Riverdale' star has a new man in her life. Even though it is officially not confirmed by her or the Tiktok star Jack Martin himself.

According to a leading global entertainment portal, Lili had got captured and spotted kissing La Brea star Jack Martin at LAX earlier this week.

In the pictures, Lili pulled his face toward her as they kissed. At one point, she even wraps her arms around his shoulders. During the sighting, Jack was ever the gentleman, helping her with her luggage as she checked into her flight. Before he appeared on La Brea, Martin made a name for himself on TikTok. At one point, he poked fun at Riverdale, which featured Lili and her co-star and ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

A month ago, Cole explained what went wrong in their relationship on an episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy.” He opened up finally on their failed relationship and said, "It was really hard for both of us, and that is okay. I think work got difficult because it was hard to suspend the way we felt about each other. It did not afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other."

