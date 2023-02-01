Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's recent Uttarakhand trekking trip with Vamika gives family goals

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika are giving family goals on their serene vacation in the mountains. The images are really dreamy enough and unmissable.

Real-life Bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared stunning pictures from their trip to Uttarakhand. While in one picture the fans saw Anushka meditating by the riverside. The rest of the beautiful pics screamed family goals. These images included her cricketer husband and their daughter Vamika enjoying a trek together.

Sharing the photos on her official Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, "There is a mountain in the mountains, and there is no one at the top …" In one of the photos, fans can see Virat holding Vamika as she splashes her hands in the river. Other photos showed Virat on a mountain trail with Vamika on his back.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made news recently for their visit to Vrindavan. They gave shawls and blankets to the Aashram when they went. Pictures from their trip to Vrindavan went popular on the internet. A video of their visit to Baba Neem Karoli's Aashram in Vrindavan went viral later. Vamika drew the most attention in the video. Her adorableness and cuteness won many hearts all over again.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have given an apt example for their children by keeping them away from the media glare. The star couple, Anushka and Virat, instruct the paps while they get papped on not photographing their daughter. Many times, Anushka and Virat have bashed the paparazzis for clicking Vamika's pictures despite their strict instructions to all of them.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma's upcoming film is Chakda Express. She completed the filming and production schedule of the highly-awaited biopic drama film in 2022. The film, Chakda Express, will release digitally on Netflix sometime in 2023.

