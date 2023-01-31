Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mad respect': Urfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices

    The self-made star and style icon Urfi Javed recently surprised netizens with her war of words with national-award-winning star Kangana Ranaut on social media yesterday. But today, Urfi has kept differences aside and hailed Kangana after the Queen fame bollywood star defended Urfi's quirky fashion choices.

    'Mad respect': Uorfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slammed the trolls and even bashed a public figure on social media and the BJP politician Chitra Wagh for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices earlier this month. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. 

    She is very outspoken when there is injustice against women. Recently, there was a war of words between Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and Urfi Javed on social media. Urfi defended Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan, while Kangana targeted King Khan and Pathaan. But now, Urfi Javed, the global style icon, has hailed Bollywood diva Kangana after the latter defended her risque fashion choices.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Islamic scholars for not condemning Taliban's ban on women education - READ

    Putting a halt to this social media war, Urfi took to her official Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. Her caption read, "Before people start commenting how dumb I am, im being sarcastic here guys ! SARCASM HUMOUR FUNNY."

    In the next one, in response to Kangana tweet, Urfi said, "Our political views do not match. But, mad respect for this woman today."

    In the final one, Urfi lauded Kangana and her ideology behind being bold about her political views, adding, "More power and love to this strong women."

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan turning photographer as Salman poses with his family is unmissable vma

    Aamir Khan turning photographer as Salman poses with his family is unmissable

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why vma

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why

    The Romantics: Yash Chopra-YRF's story to get released as a documentary on Netflix; trailer unveiled tomorrow vma

    The Romantics: Yash Chopra-YRF's story to get released as a documentary on Netflix; trailer unveiled tomorrow

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know RBA

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know

    Ileana DCruz shares latest health update says Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time RBA

    Ileana D’Cruz shares latest health update, says ''Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time''

    Recent Stories

    Through President, BJP is running its next election campaign: Congress on Prez Droupadi Murmu's speech - adt

    Through President, BJP is running its next election campaign: Congress on Prez Droupadi Murmu's speech

    Rupee falls to 82 as Economic Survey sees currency to remain under pressure AJR

    Rupee falls to 82 as Economic Survey sees currency to remain under pressure

    football Jorginho to Arsenal: Old footage of Chelsea star's howler against Gunners resurfaces amidst transfer move snt

    Jorginho to Arsenal: Old footage of Chelsea star's howler against Gunners resurfaces amidst transfer deal

    Aamir Khan turning photographer as Salman poses with his family is unmissable vma

    Aamir Khan turning photographer as Salman poses with his family is unmissable

    Economic Survey indicates Budget 2023 will support trade and industry policies CAIT

    'Economic Survey assures a pragmatic and positive Budget 2023'

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon