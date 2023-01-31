'Mad respect': Urfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices

The self-made star and style icon Urfi Javed recently surprised netizens with her war of words with national-award-winning star Kangana Ranaut on social media yesterday. But today, Urfi has kept differences aside and hailed Kangana after the Queen fame bollywood star defended Urfi's quirky fashion choices.

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slammed the trolls and even bashed a public figure on social media and the BJP politician Chitra Wagh for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices earlier this month. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva.

She is very outspoken when there is injustice against women. Recently, there was a war of words between Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and Urfi Javed on social media. Urfi defended Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan, while Kangana targeted King Khan and Pathaan. But now, Urfi Javed, the global style icon, has hailed Bollywood diva Kangana after the latter defended her risque fashion choices.

Putting a halt to this social media war, Urfi took to her official Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. Her caption read, "Before people start commenting how dumb I am, im being sarcastic here guys ! SARCASM HUMOUR FUNNY."

In the next one, in response to Kangana tweet, Urfi said, "Our political views do not match. But, mad respect for this woman today."

In the final one, Urfi lauded Kangana and her ideology behind being bold about her political views, adding, "More power and love to this strong women."

