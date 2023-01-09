Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are adoring parents to Vamika Kohli, their baby girl. The cricketing champion posted an image on social media that has gone popular for all the right reasons.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 4:56 PM IST

    The Kohli family returned to India after the New Year celebration. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Vamika Kohli have vacationed in Dubai. Anushka and Virat have kept a low profile since they began dating and have continued to do so following Vamika's birth. 

    Virat, who took a break from the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home to spend time with Anushka and Vamika, shared a lovely pic of his family on social media. Virat and his wife can be seen in the snap holding hands with their daughter Vamika to assist her to stroll on the beach. The actress is dressed entirely in black, while Virat is dressed on a black shirt with a cap. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)


     "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan," (God has blessed you with so many kindnesses, I don't ask for anything else, I just thank you.) Kohli tweeted.

    Virat Kohli accompanied the photo with a touching remark. He expressed his gratitude to God for everything. The cricketer claims he has nothing to ask God for because he has already been abundantly blessed.

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made news recently for their visit to Vrindavan. They gave shawls and blankets to the Aashram when they went. Pictures from their trip to Vrindavan went popular on the internet. A video of their visit to Baba Neem Karoli's Aashram in Vrindavan went viral later. Vamika drew the most attention in the video. Her adorableness won many hearts all over again.

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have set a good example for their children by keeping them away from the media circus. In terms of employment, Anushka Sharma completed Chakda Xpress last year.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
