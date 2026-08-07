Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is reportedly aiming for a record-breaking 59,000-screen release worldwide. This ambitious plan includes over 50,000 overseas screens, positioning it as the widest global theatrical rollout for any Indian film. The mythological epic is set for a Diwali 2026 debut, potentially.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Ramayana is no ordinary film. Its ambitious strategy is built on the 'Ramayana' epic's enduring appeal and high-profile cast, making it the widest global theatrical rollout ever for an Indian production. The film's trailer has already created much-deserved buzz on social media. While some fans are satisfied with the stellar cast, some have opined otherwise. Let's tell you that Ramayana: Part 1 will debut worldwide, right during Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Yash stars as Ravana. Producers, working with Sony Pictures for international distribution, plan an unprecedented launch for this magnum opus.

Unprecedented Global Reach

According to Sacnilk, 50,000 of those screens will be overseas — a huge push for an Indian film internationally. In India, the movie will likely launch on about 9,000 screens. This ambitious global strategy for Ramayana: Part 1 shows growing confidence in Indian content on the world stage. Especially with epic narratives and stars like Yash leading the way.

Consider recent blockbusters. The reported screen count for Ramayana easily beats them all. Pushpa 2: The Rule released worldwide on about 12,000-13,000 screens. RRR debuted on about 10,000-11,000 screens globally. Clearly, this is a different league. Even Hollywood biggies pale in comparison. James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' released on nearly 52,000 screens worldwide. If 'Ramayana' hits its 59,000+ screen target, it will beat that figure — a testament to the makers' massive global ambition.

Nitesh Tiwari's Reaction On Trailer Crossing Billion Views

Reacting to the response, Namit Malhotra told ANI, “The trailer was released last week and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days, which is a great moment for India. I really appreciate all the love we've got from people all over the world. The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures. We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film.”