India has played eight Test series in Sri Lanka till now. The team first toured the island nation in 1985 under Kapil Dev's captaincy. In that two-match series, Sri Lanka won one match, and the other was a draw.

It took another eight years for India to get its first series win. In 1993, Mohammad Azharuddin's team won the series 1-0, with the second Test ending in a draw.

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