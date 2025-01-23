Chhaava Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal leads the charge as maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj [WATCH]

The Chhaava trailer, starring Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, promises an epic historical saga with gripping action, powerful performances, and breathtaking visuals.

The highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has unveiled its gripping trailer, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Maddock Films, the film brings to life the powerful story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal takes on the pivotal role of the fearless Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays the dignified Maharani Yesubai.

The trailer opens with an intense voiceover that sets the stage for the political chaos following Shivaji Maharaj’s death. It introduces Sambhaji Maharaj’s ascension as the leader of the Maratha Empire, underlining his strength and determination. Vicky’s first on-screen appearance, delivering the powerful line, "We don’t roar, we hunt," immediately captures the essence of the warrior king. His portrayal promises a thrilling cinematic experience, blending action with a commanding presence that fans are sure to admire.

Rashmika Mandanna shines as Maharani Yesubai, bringing grace and resilience to the role. Her chemistry with Vicky is palpable, and their interactions bring a sense of emotional depth to the narrative. The trailer beautifully captures their journey, highlighting the challenges they face together and the bond they share.

Chhaava also teases grand war sequences, elaborate set designs, and dramatic dialogues, all of which promise to showcase the splendor of the Maratha Empire. Vicky’s powerful moments, especially in a scene with a tiger, are sure to be unforgettable.



The stellar supporting cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta, further enhances the film's appeal. With its captivating performances and visually stunning scenes, Chhaava promises to honor the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj. Fans eagerly await the film's release to witness the heroic saga of the Maratha warrior on the big screen. [WATCH]

