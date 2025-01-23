Chhaava Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal leads the charge as maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj [WATCH]

The Chhaava trailer, starring Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, promises an epic historical saga with gripping action, powerful performances, and breathtaking visuals.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 8:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

The highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has unveiled its gripping trailer, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Maddock Films, the film brings to life the powerful story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal takes on the pivotal role of the fearless Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays the dignified Maharani Yesubai.

article_image2

The trailer opens with an intense voiceover that sets the stage for the political chaos following Shivaji Maharaj’s death. It introduces Sambhaji Maharaj’s ascension as the leader of the Maratha Empire, underlining his strength and determination. Vicky’s first on-screen appearance, delivering the powerful line, "We don’t roar, we hunt," immediately captures the essence of the warrior king. His portrayal promises a thrilling cinematic experience, blending action with a commanding presence that fans are sure to admire.

 

article_image3

Rashmika Mandanna shines as Maharani Yesubai, bringing grace and resilience to the role. Her chemistry with Vicky is palpable, and their interactions bring a sense of emotional depth to the narrative. The trailer beautifully captures their journey, highlighting the challenges they face together and the bond they share.

article_image4

Chhaava also teases grand war sequences, elaborate set designs, and dramatic dialogues, all of which promise to showcase the splendor of the Maratha Empire. Vicky’s powerful moments, especially in a scene with a tiger, are sure to be unforgettable.


 

article_image5

The stellar supporting cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta, further enhances the film's appeal. With its captivating performances and visually stunning scenes, Chhaava promises to honor the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj. Fans eagerly await the film's release to witness the heroic saga of the Maratha warrior on the big screen.

[WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar and his family at event to support underprivileged children RBA

VIDEO: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar at event to support underprivileged children

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH]

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions

Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track ATG

'Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details RBA

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details

Recent Stories

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on NTI

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon