Kareena Kapoor Khan gives epic advice to BFF Malaika Arora; Know what it is

The versatile B-town diva and star Kareena Kapoor Khan has given epic advice to Malaika Arora. Malaika is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Moving In With Malaika', which will be streaming on December 5, 2022, at Disney + Hotstar

The ongoing boom in the digital OTT industry is becoming an unstoppable force. We all know how renowned bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Prateek Gandhi, and Sushmita Sen wowed audiences with their powerful performances in web series like 'Sacred Games,' 'Scam 1992,' and 'Aarya'. Joining this ongoing bandwagon is another iconic Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is set to mark her debut in the OTT industry.

Malaika Arora is popularly known for her flawless dance moves in the iconic song 'Chal Chhaiya Chhaiya' alongside global superstar Shah Rukh Khan and many more songs. The B-town icon who has been ruling the hearts of audiences and fans, is ready to make the viewers fall in love with her vulnerable and undiscovered side through her unfiltered chat reality show. For those unaware, Malaika is finally ready to venture into the digital space with her own reality show. Titled 'Moving In With Malaika,' it would feature real and unfiltered conversations.

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Malaika Arora's BFF, has given a piece of advice to the latter. Before release of the much-talked-about chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika,' Kareena has asked her to let down her guard. She has told her to go ahead and take this plunge with her new OTT show.

Congratulating her for the show, Kareena revealed, "We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel."

The actress further wishes Malaika by saying, “Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because ‘No Guts, No Glory.'"

Ahead of the release, all her friends and family members have been rooting for her. They also have been actively cheering her up for this confidence to be a part of the reality show. The awaited reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika,' would be streaming from December 5, 2022, on Disney + Hotstar