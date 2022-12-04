Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives epic advice to BFF Malaika Arora; Know what it is

    The versatile B-town diva and star Kareena Kapoor Khan has given epic advice to Malaika Arora. Malaika is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Moving In With Malaika', which will be streaming on December 5, 2022, at Disney + Hotstar 

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives epic advice to BFF Malaika Arora Know what it is gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    The ongoing boom in the digital OTT industry is becoming an unstoppable force. We all know how renowned bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Prateek Gandhi, and Sushmita Sen wowed audiences with their powerful performances in web series like 'Sacred Games,' 'Scam 1992,' and 'Aarya'. Joining this ongoing bandwagon is another iconic Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is set to mark her debut in the OTT industry.

    Malaika Arora is popularly known for her flawless dance moves in the iconic song 'Chal Chhaiya Chhaiya' alongside global superstar Shah Rukh Khan and many more songs. The B-town icon  who has been ruling the hearts of audiences and fans, is ready to make the viewers fall in love with her vulnerable and undiscovered side through her unfiltered chat reality show. For those unaware, Malaika is finally ready to venture into the digital space with her own reality show. Titled 'Moving In With Malaika,' it would feature real and unfiltered conversations. 

    Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Malaika Arora's BFF, has given a piece of advice to the latter. Before release of the much-talked-about chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika,' Kareena has asked her to let down her guard. She has told her to go ahead and take this plunge with her new OTT show. 

    Congratulating her for the show, Kareena revealed, "We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel."

    The actress further wishes Malaika by saying, “Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because ‘No Guts, No Glory.'"

    Ahead of the release, all her friends and family members have been rooting for her. They also have been actively cheering her up for this confidence to be a part of the reality show.  The awaited reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika,' would be streaming from December 5, 2022, on Disney + Hotstar

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anushka Sharma aces retro queen look in qala ghode pe sawaar song check out gcw

    Anushka Sharma aces retro queen look in Qala's 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' song | Check out

    Allu Arjun charms Russian fans by speaking in their language vma

    Allu Arjun charms Russian fans by speaking in their language

    The Kashmir Files controversy Why is my name not in IFFI statement asks lone Indian juror Sudipto Sen gcw

    'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Why is my name not in IFFI statement, asks lone Indian juror Sudipto Sen

    Moving In With Malaika Are you ready for real me Malaika Arora shares new clip of her upcoming show watch video gcw

    'Ready for real me?': Malaika Arora shares new clip ahead of 'Moving In With Malaika' premiere | Watch video

    Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiance Sohael at sangeet ceremony watch video gcw

    Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiancé Sohael at Sangeet ceremony | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Anushka Sharma aces retro queen look in qala ghode pe sawaar song check out gcw

    Anushka Sharma aces retro queen look in Qala's 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' song | Check out

    football I am strong, with a lot of hope - Pele after moving to palliative care-ayh

    'I'm strong, with a lot of hope' - Pele after moving to palliative care

    Vladimir Putin fell down stairs soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin fell down stairs, soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health: Report

    Temples are for people, not someone's private property, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Temples are for people, not someone's private property, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III s coronation in May gcw

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III’s coronation in May

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon