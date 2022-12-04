Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pawan Kalyan to star in 'Saaho' director Sujeeth's new film; Details inside

    Telugu industry superstar Pawan Kalyan is set to wow his fandom yet again. He is officially confirmed to star in iconic director Sujeeth's new film. The much-talked-about movie title is  'Firestorm'. Know all details here.

    Pawan Kalyan to star in Saaho director Sujeeth s new film Details here
    Pawan Kalyan also known as the Power Star, is one of Telugu cinema's biggest names. He has created a permanent niche in the industry. Interestingly, he has also carved a place in the hearts of fans with many spectacular films.

    He is known for his stellar performances in films like Gokulamlo Seeta (1997), Tholi Prema (1998), Jalsa (2008), Gabbar Singh (2012), Gopala Gopala (2015), and so on. It is true that the mass hero, Pawan Kalyan, is loved by audiences and fans for his stylish personality, seen with his grand presence in every film.

    After proving his versatility as a star by portraying varied characters, Pawan Kalyan is all set to make a smashing entry. An exciting news for the avid fans of the star is that Pawan Kalyan is officially confirmed to star in a leading role within 'Saaho' (2019) fame filmmaker Sujeeth's upcoming action-entertainer Telugu film titled 'Firestorm.' 

    The Telugu actioner-entertainer film, 'Firestorm,' would be produced by DVV Danayya under their banner, DVV Entertainment, who has given the Indian cinema the pan-Indian hit, 'RRR' (2022).

    The makers officially announced this exciting news on their official Twitter handle on December 4, 2022. Their tweet caption read, "We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production. Directed by @SujeethSign, DOP by @DOP007. #FirestormIsComing."

     

    For those unaware, Pawan Kalyan last appeared on screens in 'Bheemla Nayak' (2022) alongside Rana Daggubatti. This is also the renowned director Sujeeth's first film post, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' (2019).

    Talking about the work front, at present, it is indeed a busy time for Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan is currently working on 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu.' The film, directed by iconic filmmaker Krish, a period drama, features the 'Kushi' actor who would be essaying the character of an outlaw. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2023. Pawan Kalyan is also set to collaborate with Harish Shankar for a mass entertainer.

