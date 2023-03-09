'Life will never be the same without you...' Anupam Kher's heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik

Actor Anupam Kher confirmed that his best friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died following a heart attack early Thursday morning. According to a new report, Anupam Kher said Satish was in Delhi before the sudden death.

This year we have lost another gem of an actor and the most experienced names from the Hindi film industry. Veteran actor Satish Kaushik has passed away. The actor suffered a heart attack. He was 66 years old.

This news of Satish Kaushik's abrupt demise has sent shock waves across the entire industry. The Indian cinema will forever miss Satish Kaushik, who has given several impressive performances in his Bollywood career.

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Anupam said he was shocked to hear about Satish Kaushik's death. He took to Twitter and posted a monochrome photo of the duo. Anupam captioned the post, "I know that death is the ultimate truth. But never in my dreams, I thought that I would have to write this about my best friend, Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti."

In a recent interview with a leading Indian news wire agency, Anupam Kher said that Satish was at a friend's home in Delhi when he groaned with uneasiness. Anupam Kher elucidated more on the situation and said, "He felt uneasy. He told driver to take him to the hospital. And, on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am."

