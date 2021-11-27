Anil Kapoor looks fit after 'last day of treatment' in Germany [VIDEO]

Popular Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor is in Germany for his treatment. The actor took to his social media handle to talk about his last day of treatment. Take a look at the clip right here. Anil will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Popular Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor posted a clip from his last day of treatment in Germany. The actor in his video showed how his last day stay in Germany looked like.

In the clip, Anil is seen wearing an oversized black coat, cap and trousers. In the caption, he said that he was taking a perfect walk in the show, as it was his last day in Germany, and he was on his way to see Dr Muller for his last day of treatment. He is thankful to the doctor for his magical touch.

The clip shows that Anil is walking on the road and later on the pavement amid heavy snowfall. In the background, he added the song Phir Se Udd Chala. Anil's co-actor from Jug Jugg Jeeyo Neetu Kapoor, commented on the clip with clapping emojis. Even Neena Gupta's daughter wrote that, "Anil uncle how do we beat your content". Fans even started making enquiries about the treatment the actor was undergoing. Some said that he is so fit and that he was cured last year.

For the unversed, last year, the actor had revealed on social media that he had suffered from Achilles Tendinitis for more than ten years. Taking on social media, he had written that he had recovered from the condition without any surgery but with the help of Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt. Doctors around the world had told him that surgery was the only option but Dr. Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments, took him from limping to walking to running to finally skipping...without any surgery.

On the work front, Anil will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He will be sharing screen space with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, among the rest. The cast has already finished shooting the film, and the comedy-drama movie will be released next year.