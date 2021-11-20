Jug Jugg Jeeyo release date out: Here's when Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan's family drama will hit screens

Rejoice fans of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Here's when their next film Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be released. The movie will also feature Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles.

Fans of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are excited to see their first on-screen collaboration. Their movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo has got its release date. The film will also have Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor playing pivotal roles and will mark the return of Neetu on the silver screen.

The film has been produced by Dharma Productions, while the director of the film is Raj Mehta. Neetu had updated her fans that she had wrapped up the shooting of the film, which she had started post her husband Rishi Kapoor passed away. She had even shared the first look of the movie on her social media account.

Lately, the film-makers have announced the release date of Jug Jugg Jeeyo on social media. Karan had posted a poster of the film and had written that there was nothing like family, and he always believed that everyone should celebrate that. "The feeling, the emotion...the togetherness! #JugJuggJeeyo is a celebration of FAMILY", read a part of his post. The movie is set to release on June 24th 2022.

Previously, the entire cast of the movie had sat for a video conference to talk about the release date of the movie. They can be seen talking about the upcoming comedy family drama with Karan Johar. They can also be seen discussing the other films under his banner. Neetu is seen stopping everyone and telling them to only focus on 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Before the release date of the movie was announced, the stars did a countdown. Neetu had also posted the clip on social media and had written that, "The age of bad internet and so much confusion! But we got this; stay tuned because we're announcing at 4pm!" Kiara had also written that the chaos won't stop until the release date of the movie is out. The movie will also feature Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles.