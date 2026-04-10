Anant Ambani's birthday video: As soon as they arrive in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Radhika Ambani presents her husband with the nicest birthday gift. A flower shower at the entrance, a sweet kiss, and... - Watch the video.

At Anant Ambani's 31st birthday party in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son got a surprise present from his wife, Radhika Ambani. Radhika gave Anant a valuable gift to celebrate his birthday. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Isha Ambani are anticipated to shower Anant with lavish gifts today. Aside from the expected gifts from family members, the birthday boy received a unique and essential gift from his wife, Radhika.

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Radhika Ambani's birthday present to Anant Ambani. Radhika organised a special greeting, including a flower shower at the door, according to a viral video from a fan account of the birthday event. She held Anant warmly and gave him a happy birthday kiss. The video seems romantic, and it has gone popular on social media.

Watch Anant Ambani's love video with Radhika Merchant here:

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The Ambanis have planned a large party for their 31st birthday on April 10 in Jamnagar, with numerous major Bollywood celebrities attending, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Ananya Panday, Orry, Agastya Nanda, Kriti Sanon, and others have flown to Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani's birthday.

On Wednesday, a Sufi concert was staged in Jamnagar, including AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan. Harshdeep Kaur posted a photo with the music legend on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar two days before Anant Ambani's birthday party, which happened today. After watching the success of Dhurandhar, SRK complimented Ranveer, not only that, but he even tapped the actor on the shoulder and gently stroked his cheek. View the video here: