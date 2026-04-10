Salman Khan shared an adorable birthday wish for Anant Ambani with a playful picture. He called him an inspiration and 'younger brother'. Celebrations for the Reliance director's birthday were seen across India with various social initiatives.

Salman Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared an adorable birthday wish for Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani, delighting fans with a playful picture on social media. Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a cheerful image of himself climbing on Anant Ambani's back. Both were seen smiling, capturing a light-hearted moment that reflected their close bond. In the caption, Salman expressed his affection and admiration for Anant. "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo... yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega ... long live my younger brother Anant... dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul," he wrote, suggesting that Anant has the potential to take the country to greater heights. https://www.instagram.com/p/DW73g_9CK8d/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

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Earlier, Salman had also shared a heartfelt birthday note along with a series of candid pictures. Calling Anant "the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many," he referred to him as his "younger brother," offering fans a glimpse into their strong friendship. "Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many ... my younger brother Anant," wrote Salman in his post.

Nationwide Celebrations and Initiatives

Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a special birthday message to mark the 31st birthday of Anant Ambani. Meanwhile, the celebrations extended beyond Mumbai, with people across the country marking the occasion through social initiatives and community gatherings.

A special event was organised at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) to celebrate Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday tomorrow. He is known for his love for animals.

The students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Foundation on Friday formed a human display inspired by the 'VANTARA' logo to express gratitude to Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on his birthday, as he announced scholarships, learning opportunities, and job offers for students. He announced a series of major initiatives for KISS students on the occasion of his birthday, including jobs in the Reliance group.

Anant Ambani, earlier this month, announced Rs 18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including Rs 6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a Rs 12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants.

Bollywood Extends Wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday, among others, took to their respective social media handles to extend birthday wishes. (ANI)