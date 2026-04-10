Sanjay Dutt posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Anant Ambani, calling him the 'kindest and sweetest brother'. Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Ram Charan, also joined in wishing him on social media.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt marked Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday with a heartfelt message on social media. On Friday, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a candid photograph capturing a cheerful moment between the two at what appeared to be a festive gathering. The image shows the actor and Ambani holding hands and smiling, framed by traditional golden bells and soft, ambient lighting that added a celebratory tone to the post.

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Accompanying the photograph was an emotional caption in which Dutt described Anant Ambani as the "kindest and sweetest brother anyone can have." "Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev," the 'Dhurandhar' actor wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DW69GHPE_Ny/ The post quickly gained traction online, with fans and celebrities joining in to celebrate the occasion. Actor Jackie Shroff also commented, "Happiness always."

Bollywood Stars Extend Birthday Wishes

Ranveer Singh also joined the celebrations through his Instagram Stories, wishing Anant Ambani with a note that read, "Happy birthday #anantambani." His story featured the track 'Didi (Sher-E-Baloch)' from the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Actor Ram Charan also extended his wishes via Instagram Stories, acknowledging Ambani on his special day. He wrote, "Happy birthday, Anant bhai!! Your journey and spirit are truly inspiring. Wishing you continued success, good health and happiness always."

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Salman Khan also shared an adorable birthday wish for Anant Ambani, delighting fans with a playful picture on social media. Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a cheerful image and wrote, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo... yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega ... long live my younger brother Anant... dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul," he wrote.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also illuminated with a special message to mark the birthday of Anant Ambani.