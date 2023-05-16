Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Watch the mesmerising song of Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey "Batawa Gori Kabale Rajai Se Taki" from the film Raja Babu

    First Published May 16, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Bhojpuri on-screen couple, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are well-known for their flawless dancing techniques and hot chemistry. They've been in over 30 films, and their work in those films and their music rank among the best.

    The most popular duo in Bhojpuri music, their song "Batawa Gori Kabale Rajai Se Taki" never ceases to amaze and excite their fans with their hot chemistry and remarkable dancing routines. The video of them dancing and kissing has gone viral on the web.

    In the bedroom scene featured in the song "Batawa Gori Kabale Rajai Se Taki," the actors are extremely breathtaking to watch. Nirahua is stylish in traditional rural garb, while Amrapali looks fantastic in a saree. They're swaying to the catchy tune, and everyone's talking about how hot their romance is.

    This song features a well-known couple in the Bhojpuri film business, showcasing their acting and dancing abilities

    . The two of them are stunning as they sing their duet. The song's unique finish makes it a must-watch for every fan of theirs. Their video's comments area is full of positive feedback from their adoring fans.

    There's no denying that Nirahua and Amrapali are well-known for delivering chart-topping singles, and this one is no exception. A total of 2,014,712 people have seen the video on YouTube. The comment section is full of heart emojis since the fans are so happy for the couple.

