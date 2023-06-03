Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Iconic couple marks 50 'golden' years of togetherness; see post

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following even today. He might be one of the rare and very few actors in bollywood and a legend with an intriguing and exciting list of movies in his kitty at this age. Well, talking about his personal life, the megastar is celebrating his 50th golden anniversary with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, today.

In the glamour world and industry, where marriages do not last long, these two lovebirds have stuck through thick and thin and made sure to love each other till 50 years. Their daughter Shweta Bachchan shared an old picture of the couple and revealed the secret behind their long marriage.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Bachchan shared a picture of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. In this particular picture, we see a very young Jaya and Big B looking at each other with love-filled eyes.

The Paa actor is wearing white coloured bell-bottom trousers that he paired with a floral-printed kurta. While Jaya, on the other hand, is wearing a saree with a beautiful border. She has placed it on her head as well. Sharing this picture, Shweta wrote, "Happy 50th parents. Now you are Golden. Once on getting asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!."

Jaya Bachchan will soon make a smashing comeback as an actor on the silver screen in noted filmmaker Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. She plays a pivotal role in the film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

