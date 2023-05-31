SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu's fierce look from action-entertainer film revealed on his father's birth anniversary

On his dad Krishna's birth anniversary, Mahesh Babu dropped a new glimpse of his look from Trivikram Srinivas-directed SSMB 28. The film's shooting is currently going on.

Mahesh Babu feels emotionally overwhelmed today (May 31). It is his father Krishna's first birth anniversary.

Today, the globally acclaimed South superstar has dropped and disclosed a new glimpse of his look from director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming film, SSMB 28. The poster features Mahesh Babu in an intense look, geared up and ready for a fight. The title and first look teaser will also get released on this special day.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Now, the actor is shooting for his upcoming and one of the highly-anticipated actioner-entertainer films with noted South filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

May 31 marks the first birth anniversary of Superstar Krishna. Mahesh Babu unveiled a new glimpse of SSMB 28 on this day. Sharing the poster featuring himself, he wrote, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna (sic)."

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his upcoming action drama film SSMB 28. The film, which is currently in the making, is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

The untitled film will release in theatres on January 13, 2024. Produced by Haarika & Hassinie Creations, the film has music composed by S Thaman. PS Vinod and Naveen Nooli will handle the cinematography and editing of this film.

Mahesh Babu is a big name in the South film industry that has given many hit films and is a name to reckon with. Mahesh Babu and his upcoming film projects are exciting. Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie projects also include a pan-Indian action-entertainer film. The film will be directed and helmed by globally acclaimed South filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

