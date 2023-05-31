Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu's fierce look from action-entertainer film revealed on his father's birth anniversary

    On his dad Krishna's birth anniversary, Mahesh Babu dropped a new glimpse of his look from Trivikram Srinivas-directed SSMB 28. The film's shooting is currently going on.

    SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu's fierce look from action-entertainer film revealed on his father's birth anniversary vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 31, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Mahesh Babu feels emotionally overwhelmed today (May 31). It is his father Krishna's first birth anniversary.

    Today, the globally acclaimed South superstar has dropped and disclosed a new glimpse of his look from director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming film, SSMB 28. The poster features Mahesh Babu in an intense look, geared up and ready for a fight. The title and first look teaser will also get released on this special day.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY photos: Actress stuns fans in teddy-bear-themed jacket outfit

    Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Now, the actor is shooting for his upcoming and one of the highly-anticipated actioner-entertainer films with noted South filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

    May 31 marks the first birth anniversary of Superstar Krishna. Mahesh Babu unveiled a new glimpse of SSMB 28 on this day. Sharing the poster featuring himself, he wrote, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna (sic)."

    Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his upcoming action drama film SSMB 28. The film, which is currently in the making, is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

    The untitled film will release in theatres on January 13, 2024. Produced by Haarika & Hassinie Creations, the film has music composed by S Thaman. PS Vinod and Naveen Nooli will handle the cinematography and editing of this film.

    Mahesh Babu is a big name in the South film industry that has given many hit films and is a name to reckon with. Mahesh Babu and his upcoming film projects are exciting. Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie projects also include a pan-Indian action-entertainer film. The film will be directed and helmed by globally acclaimed South filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey HOT photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in SEXY green bikini; see her sizzling pictures

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more ADC

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing' vma

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing'

    82-year-old Al Pacino to become 'dad' for fourth time as his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah is pregnant vma

    82-year-old Al Pacino to become 'dad' for fourth time as his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah is pregnant

    Love 'Succession'? Here are 7 web-series streaming NOW, just like it ARB

    Love 'Succession'? Here are 7 web-series streaming NOW, just like it

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu vma

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Recent Stories

    Vistara announces flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route from THIS date! anr

    Vistara announces flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route from THIS date!

    LinkedIn sees rise in job scams via fake job offers phishing Report gcw

    LinkedIn sees rise in job scams via fake offers, phishing: Report

    BJP leader Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul 'Fake Gandhi' for using foreign soil to 'tarnish' India AJR

    BJP leader Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul 'Fake Gandhi' for using foreign soil to 'tarnish' India

    Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as votes matter not women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal flays government-ayh

    'Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan as votes matter not women wrestlers': Sibal flays govt

    Condoms birth control pills in 'wedding kit' trigger row in Madhya Pradesh; check details AJR

    Condoms, birth control pills in 'wedding kit' trigger row in Madhya Pradesh; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon