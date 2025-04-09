Rashmika to Kajal: South actresses’ stunning no-makeup looks revealed

Entertainment
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were seen together in the film 'Pushpa 2'. In this photo, Rashmika is seen without makeup.
Allu Arjun has worked with Pooja Hegde in two films so far, 'DJ' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. This is Pooja Hegde's no-makeup look.
Kajal Aggarwal was seen with Allu Arjun in the films 'Arya 2' and 'Yevadu'. This is how Kajal looks without makeup.
Rakul Preet Singh appeared with Allu Arjun in the film 'Sarrainodu'. This is Rakul's no-makeup look.
Shruti Haasan appeared with Allu Arjun in the films 'Lucky The Racer' and Yevadu. In this photo, she is seen without makeup.
5 Star Couples Keeping Their Love a Secret in the Industry
Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Net worth difference with Amitabh Bachchan
Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes
Divyanka to Karan: TV stars absent from screens, what are they up to?