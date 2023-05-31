Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing'

Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan wore the same shirt on the same day. While Malaika wore it for her afternoon errand run, Arhaan wore it for dinner.

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan are not shying away from sharing their wardrobe. The iconic Bollywood diva, who often makes heads turn with her style, was seen out and about earlier in the day in the city pulling off a blue striped shirt with a matching pair of shorts which made her look sexy and irresistible.

Malaika Arora's this comfy and stylish outfit immediately turned into our wardrobe essential. However, Malaika Arora fans and the paps also did not imagine and think that her son Arhaan Khan, can also step out in the city wearing the same shirt later in the evening.

The paparazzi spotted the mother-son duo stepping out for a dinner outing. Making his way out of the building, Arhaan got clicked by the paps, who realized he was also wearing the same blue shirt with a few buttons undone and styling it with a pair of black denim pants. He was seated in the front seat of the car while Malaika took a seat in the back as they left their home.

While Arhaan borrowed a shirt from his mother's wardrobe cupboard, Malaika also dressed down for the night. She wore a white tank top with denim ripped jeans and an oversized shirt that she left unbuttoned. She completed her look with a cap.

Malaika’s latest spotting with Arhaan comes just a day after she and Arjun Kapoor came under fire for their NSFW photo. On Sunday, Malaika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a bold picture of Arjun semi-nude with the caption, "My very own lazy boy." She added the hashtag "If you know, you know."

The photo received backlash. While Malaika and Arjun did not address the backlash, Arjun shared an indirectly snarky note which became the talk of the town. He shared a post that read, "Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been dating for quite some time, made their relationship official in 2019. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his love life have become the talk of the town for several years now, more so because of an age gap between him and Malaika Arora. While Arjun is 37, Malaika is 49.

