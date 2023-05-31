Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing'

    Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan wore the same shirt on the same day. While Malaika wore it for her afternoon errand run, Arhaan wore it for dinner.

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 31, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan are not shying away from sharing their wardrobe. The iconic Bollywood diva, who often makes heads turn with her style, was seen out and about earlier in the day in the city pulling off a blue striped shirt with a matching pair of shorts which made her look sexy and irresistible.

    Malaika Arora's this comfy and stylish outfit immediately turned into our wardrobe essential. However, Malaika Arora fans and the paps also did not imagine and think that her son Arhaan Khan, can also step out in the city wearing the same shirt later in the evening.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan's IIFA 2023 after-party VIDEO with friends goes VIRAL

    The paparazzi spotted the mother-son duo stepping out for a dinner outing. Making his way out of the building, Arhaan got clicked by the paps, who realized he was also wearing the same blue shirt with a few buttons undone and styling it with a pair of black denim pants. He was seated in the front seat of the car while Malaika took a seat in the back as they left their home.

    While Arhaan borrowed a shirt from his mother's wardrobe cupboard, Malaika also dressed down for the night. She wore a white tank top with denim ripped jeans and an oversized shirt that she left unbuttoned. She completed her look with a cap.

    Malaika’s latest spotting with Arhaan comes just a day after she and Arjun Kapoor came under fire for their NSFW photo. On Sunday, Malaika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a bold picture of Arjun semi-nude with the caption, "My very own lazy boy." She added the hashtag "If you know, you know."

    The photo received backlash. While Malaika and Arjun did not address the backlash, Arjun shared an indirectly snarky note which became the talk of the town. He shared a post that read, "Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been dating for quite some time, made their relationship official in 2019. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his love life have become the talk of the town for several years now, more so because of an age gap between him and Malaika Arora. While Arjun is 37, Malaika is 49.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    82-year-old Al Pacino to become 'dad' for fourth time as his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah is pregnant vma

    82-year-old Al Pacino to become 'dad' for fourth time as his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah is pregnant

    Love 'Succession'? Here are 7 web-series streaming NOW, just like it ARB

    Love 'Succession'? Here are 7 web-series streaming NOW, just like it

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu vma

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Anusha Dandekar SEXY video: Bollywood actress shows off her perfect beach body in white bikini-WATCH RBA

    Anusha Dandekar SEXY video: Bollywood actress shows off her perfect beach body in white bikini-WATCH

    KK death anniversary: Top 7 iconic songs by late singing sensation that will always be fan-favourites vma

    KK death anniversary: Top 7 iconic songs by late singing sensation that will always be fan-favourites

    Recent Stories

    WB govt deployed 2245 police personnel to guard nephew Abhishek: BJP slams Mamata

    WB govt deployed 2245 police personnel to guard CM's nephew Abhishek: BJP slams Mamata

    CSK Chennai Super Kings owners take 5th IPL trophy to Tirupati Balaji for blessings - WATCH-ayh

    CSK owners take 5th IPL trophy to Tirupati Balaji for blessings - WATCH

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details AJR

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit anr

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood praises Virat Kohli commitment during training sessions (WATCH)-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood praises Virat Kohli's commitment during training sessions (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon