  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house

    As per the latest report, Amitabh Bachchan has sold his family home ‘Sopaan' located in Delhi's Gulmohar Park for a whopping Rs. 23 crore

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan owns many properties across India. One of them was in the post area of Delhi, which was Amitabh Bachchan's family home located in Gulmohar Park, South Delhi. The house was a double-storied property.

    Big B's parents, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and mother Teji Bachchan used to live. The latest report suggests that Bachchan has sold his family home ‘Sopaan' for Rs. 23 crore. It is said that the bungalow, which was around 418.05 square-meter, has been purchased by Avni Bader, CEO of Nezone group of companies.

    The report mentioned that Bader and Bachchans are close to each other. Avni Bader plans to demolish the old construction structure and construct a new one per their requirements. Bader was living in the same area for years and was looking for an additional property in the same place.

    And when the offer came in, they immediately said yes and acquired the asset. Until the 1980s, Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai, used to hold poetry sessions in that bungalow.

    Also Read: Did you know Rekha once expressed love for Amitabh Bachchan? Here's what she said

    Currently, Amitabh Bachchan owns five expensive bungalows in Mumbai, Janak, Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa, and Ammu. The actor purchased a posh new duplex- spread over 5184 square ft for Rs 31 crores in Andheri last year. For two years, Bollywood actress Kirti Sanon has rented the property from him for ₹10 lakh per month.

    On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be seen in Jhund, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye. Amitabh is also part of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from this, Sooraj Barjatya's 'Oonchai' with Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher. 

    Also Read: Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone gives boss lady vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit RCB

    Deepika Padukone gives ‘boss lady' vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit

    MS Dhoni Atharva vs Virat Kohli Super V The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats-ayh

    MS Dhoni's Atharva vs Virat Kohli's Super V: The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats

    Honey Singh in legal trouble again; case registered for uploading vulgar song on internet RCB

    Honey Singh in legal trouble again; case registered for uploading vulgar song on internet

    Rihanna flaunts her baby bump; ex-boyfriend Drake's memes go viral RCB

    Rihanna flaunts her baby bump; ex-boyfriend Drake's memes go viral

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Roman Reigns to face The Rock Dwayne Johnson at WrestleMania 39-ayh

    WWE: Roman Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39?

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Like AAP Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Like AAP, Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Football EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone will Mikel Arteta turn to Gabriel Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack

    EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone, will Arteta turn to Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack?

    Deepika Padukone gives boss lady vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit RCB

    Deepika Padukone gives ‘boss lady' vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit

    India facing unique substantial security challenges says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane gcw

    India facing 'unique, substantial' security challenges, says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon