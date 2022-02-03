Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house

As per the latest report, Amitabh Bachchan has sold his family home ‘Sopaan' located in Delhi's Gulmohar Park for a whopping Rs. 23 crore

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan owns many properties across India. One of them was in the post area of Delhi, which was Amitabh Bachchan's family home located in Gulmohar Park, South Delhi. The house was a double-storied property.

Big B's parents, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and mother Teji Bachchan used to live. The latest report suggests that Bachchan has sold his family home ‘Sopaan' for Rs. 23 crore. It is said that the bungalow, which was around 418.05 square-meter, has been purchased by Avni Bader, CEO of Nezone group of companies.

The report mentioned that Bader and Bachchans are close to each other. Avni Bader plans to demolish the old construction structure and construct a new one per their requirements. Bader was living in the same area for years and was looking for an additional property in the same place.

And when the offer came in, they immediately said yes and acquired the asset. Until the 1980s, Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai, used to hold poetry sessions in that bungalow.

Also Read: Did you know Rekha once expressed love for Amitabh Bachchan? Here's what she said

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan owns five expensive bungalows in Mumbai, Janak, Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa, and Ammu. The actor purchased a posh new duplex- spread over 5184 square ft for Rs 31 crores in Andheri last year. For two years, Bollywood actress Kirti Sanon has rented the property from him for ₹10 lakh per month.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be seen in Jhund, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye. Amitabh is also part of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from this, Sooraj Barjatya's 'Oonchai' with Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher.

Also Read: Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits