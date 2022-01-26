Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share an old picture of himself photographed in a tricolour-themed beard

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first Indian stars to wish fans on Republic Day this year. The actor took to Instagram on Republic Day eve and shared an old picture in which he was seen in a French beard painted in the tricolour of the National Flag. The actor shared a funny picture with the caption in Hindi. “Many many congratulations for the Republic Day," he said. The image left many in splits. Kapil Sharma commented, “hahahaha," along with a laughing emoji.

Shweta Bachchan dropped a laughing emoji and many like the image. A few mins after, he also shared a throwback picture taken at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai. In the photo, we can see Bac standing at a distance, waving at fans while the crowd assembled outside his bungalow. One of the fans was seen holding the National Flag.

This Sunday, gatherings at Bachchan's house has stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before Covid, many fans across the country used to gather outside the residence to catch a glimpse of the star.

Amitabh was busy shooting for multiple things. From Kaun Banega Crorepati hosting to shooting for his upcoming films. Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

He also has some big-budget films like Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Jhund, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. Amitabh was last seen in the suspense thriller, Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi.

