  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

    Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share an old picture of himself photographed in a tricolour-themed beard
     

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first Indian stars to wish fans on Republic Day this year. The actor took to Instagram on Republic Day eve and shared an old picture in which he was seen in a French beard painted in the tricolour of the National Flag. The actor shared a funny picture with the caption in Hindi. “Many many congratulations for the Republic Day," he said. The image left many in splits. Kapil Sharma commented, “hahahaha," along with a laughing emoji. 

    Shweta Bachchan dropped a laughing emoji and many like the image. A few mins after, he also shared a throwback picture taken at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai. In the photo, we can see Bac standing at a distance, waving at fans while the crowd assembled outside his bungalow. One of the fans was seen holding the National Flag. 

    This Sunday, gatherings at Bachchan's house has stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before Covid, many fans across the country used to gather outside the residence to catch a glimpse of the star.

    Also Read: Did you know Rekha once expressed love for Amitabh Bachchan? Here's what she said

    Amitabh was busy shooting for multiple things. From Kaun Banega Crorepati hosting to shooting for his upcoming films. Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. 

    He also has some big-budget films like Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Jhund, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. Amitabh was last seen in the suspense thriller, Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi.

    Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day RCB

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement

    Why did Sandhya Mukherjee refuse Padma Shri from Government? Read on RCB

    Why did Sandhya Mukherjee refuse Padma Shri from Government? Read on

    Happy Republic Day: Here are 5 Bollywood movies to watch with family today RCB

    Happy Republic Day: Here are 5 Bollywood movies to watch with family today

    Ananya Panday trolled for wearing bikini top in windy-chilly weather; Siddhant covers her with his blazer RCB

    Ananya Panday trolled for wearing bikini top in windy-chilly weather; Siddhant covers her with his blazer

    Recent Stories

    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day RCB

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day

    Republic Day 2022 Indias first woman Rafale jet pilot Shivangi Singh part of Air Force tableau gcw

    Republic Day 2022: India's first woman Rafale jet pilot Shivangi Singh part of Air Force tableau

    Republic Day 2022 Google celebrates Indias 73rd Republic Day with unique doodle gcw

    Republic Day 2022: Google celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day with unique doodle

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Rohit Sharma fit to lead; eyes on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Rohit Sharma fit to lead; eyes on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    Video Icon
    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Video Icon