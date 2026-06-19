Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about having sleepless nights and how self-doubt and work stress keep him awake. Are you facing something similar? Maybe Big B's words of wisdom will keep you company. Keep scrolling to know more.

If you are feeling overwhelmed and having self-doubts about your potential, then let us tell you, you are not alone. Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most famous and highly celebrated stars in the industry, also feels the same at times. Yes, you read that right. It is only natural to face sleepless nights when one is under immense stress and experiencing a negative string of thoughts about oneself.

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Big On Having Self Doubt, Sleepless Nights

Well, Big B recently opened up about the same. On a crisp Friday morning, updating his blog, Amitabh wrote in Hindi, “Just a few moments from work. After finishing it, I felt it could have been done better. I did receive the permission, so I did it again. Now I don't know whether it turned out better or not. Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF.”

83 And Working!

Just a few days back, the 83-year-old actor had given another glimpse into his work like. He wrote on his blog, “ Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films shot today .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you.” He added, “.. this process of connecting, without further ado, is the work of the day .. बाकी सब तो चलता रहेगा ! ये रुकना नहीं चाहिए !! (Everything else will keep going on, but this should never stop) studying assiduously, even after days of preparation before the day of work, and never be compromised by circumstances and stance despite the air-conditioned pyjamas!!!! right then... off to bed.”

On The Work Front

Big B will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The first instalment was released in 2024. Fans loved every bit of his role in the film. Deepika Padukone, who was also a part of the movie, will not be seen in the second part.