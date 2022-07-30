Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to have ended their nearly six-year-long alleged relationship. However, Tiger Shroff's recent post on social media has left us wondering if things are still fine between the two actors.

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been in the news lately for their rumoured breakup. According to the gossip mills and the media reports that have been doing rounds, Disha and Tiger reportedly ended their nearly six years of rumoured relationship, recently.

The news of the alleged break-up of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff came in as a shock for their fans. Disha and Tiger are adored by their fans a lot. The two made for one of the best couples in the Hindi film industry. However, no official confirmation ever came from either of the actors on their relationship status. And now when there is a buzz around their break-up, even then the actors have preferred to not react to them.

However, amidst these break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff has shared an appreciation post for Disha Patani on social media. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Tiger shared the poster of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ that features Disha, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congratulations guys,” he wrote in his post while tagging all the actors and the film’s director Mohit Suri. The post was also reshared by Disha on her Instagram story.



Interestingly, Tiger Shroff’s mother Aayesha Shroff has also given a shout-out to Disha Patani on her Instagram story. She too shared a poster of the film and wrote about Disha’s performance. The story was reposted by Disha.

With this constant social media appreciation that the Shroff family has been showering Disha Patani with, it makes us wonder if there was any rumoured break-up between the two or not. Or if the actors have continued to be good friends with each other.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2, opposite actor Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Disha Patani-starrer ‘Ek Villain Returns’ earned a little over Rs 6 crores at the box office on its opening day.