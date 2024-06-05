Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amethi Election Result 2024: Mouni Roy supports BJP's Smriti Irani after losing to Congress' Kishori Lal

    After losing the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency to a Congress party candidate, Kishori Lal, actor-politician Smriti Irani received immense support from her colleagues in the film and television business.  

    Amethi Election Result 2024
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    After losing the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency to a Congress party candidate, actor-politician Smriti Irani received immense support from her colleagues in the film and television business. Mouni Roy, one of Smriti Irani's friends, also supported her. Look at what she said.

    Smriti Irani, who fought for Lok Sabha in 2024 from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi seat against Congress candidate Kishori Lal, lost by a massive 167,196 votes. After not being elected, Smriti turned to Instagram to accept her defeat and emphasise her efforts in the constituency over the years. 

    Also Read: LS elections 2024: Kangana to Arun Govil, celebs political performance

    "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure -- roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more," Smriti Irani wrote.

    She also expressed gratitude to those who stood by her through her thick and thin. "To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, 'How's the josh?' I say- it's still high, Sir," Smriti Irani added.

    Not only did fans react to the tweet, but Smriti's pals in the entertainment industry also sent comments to show their support for her.

    Also Read: Kangana Ranaut journey: From films, controversies to political victory

    TV and Bollywood celebs' reaction to Smriti's defeat
    Actor Mouni Roy, who shared screen space with her in the famous daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', commented, "Always with you (red heart emoji)." 

    "Keep working hard thats it," veteran actor Neena Gupta commented. Actor Sonu Sood dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Actor Aashka Goradia also showed support for Smriti Irani. "With you EVERYDAY! Nothing has and nothing will ever stop you from the good that you do! Full Power," she wrote.

    A few hours after the declaration of the results, Smriti Irani also held a press conference where she said that she gave 10 years of her life to Amethi and will continue to serve the area in times to come.

    ''I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with dedication and loyalty. Today, I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years. I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi," Smriti Irani said.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
