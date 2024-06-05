 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Lok Sabha elections 2024

Kangana Ranaut to Arun Govil, celebs political performance

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut ran on a BJP ticket from her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Despite being a first-time contender, she beat Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan, the actor and BJP candidate who won hearts with his performance in the film 'Laapataa Ladies' won the Gorakhpur election.

Pawan Kalyan

Much to the surprise of his fans, actor, founder and head of the Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan defeated YSRCP's Vanga Geetha Viswanatham in the Pithapuram elections.

Manoj Tiwari

Bhojpuri star and BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari was contesting from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha, defeated Congress contender and former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar.

Arun Govil

Arun Govil, the lead actor of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' was a BJP candidate from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He initially trailed but eventually won.

Hema Malini

The renowned actor who ran from Mathura on a BJP ticket defeated 16 other contestants to win. It is a magnificent win.

Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress candidate, who was contesting from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, has won.

