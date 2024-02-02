Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on

Ambajipeta Marriage Band X Review: Suhas' latest action-drama is all set to win hearts and according to tweets, the film has received excellent responses; check them out.

Suhas' most recent film, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, is a rustic village action drama with comedic and romantic elements. Dushyanth Katikaneni makes his directorial debut with the film, released globally on February 2 amid reasonable expectations.

The film receives great feedback, specifically praising Suhas, Saranya Pradeep, and the director.

Malli, a barber in the early 2000s hamlet of Ambajipeta, also maintains a rudimentary old-style music band that performs at events such as weddings and funerals. Malli and his sister Padmavati are twins, and as they develop into self-respecting adults, their 25th birthday alters the direction of their life.

Ambajipeta X (Twitter) Review:

Tollywood film lovers and admirers of Suhas' talent and choice of flicks thronged cinemas to witness the FDFS of this village-based romantic action movie with a lot of situational humour. These ardent cinephiles couldn't contain their enthusiasm and turned to social media to share their movie-going experience as Ambajipeta Marriage Band's theatrical trailer raised expectations. They shared peeks from the cinemas, as well as their thoughts, with all the eager fans and individuals who wanted to learn more about the film. Check out their feedback below.

#AmbajipetaMarriageBandReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#AmbajipetaMarriageBand is a well crafted movie.This movie attracts all kind of audiences.

Strengths:

- Excellent Story 👌🔥

- Super emotions 😍😍

- Suhash Performance 👏👌

- Saranya acting 👏👌

- Climax 👌👏🔥@GA2Official @ActorSuhas pic.twitter.com/6CABGRuN9W — Movie Muchatlu (@MovieMuchatlu1) February 2, 2024

A very good movie and a must watch. Asalu konni scenes lo goosebumps vachai. Suhas acting is very good and everyone lived in their characters #AmbajiPetaMarriageBand #AmbajiPetaMarriageBandReview — Hello AP Bye Bye YCP (@ray_challa) February 2, 2024

#SaranyaPradeep is highlight. She’s outperformed herself. It’s not a love story, but a story of self respect, and for once, a woman is just not a sister or gf. Director gave a damn meaty role to Saranya. She fights back. Her dialogues are 🔥 #AmbajiPetaMarriageBand https://t.co/lpisQauq6r — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) February 2, 2024

#AmbajiPetaMarriageBand loved it ! Saranya & suhas killed it



Though predicable, Director was in full control and said what he wanted to say with many powerful dialogues and scenes!



Also not many movies in Telugu are this obvious about caste..they usually make it about class!! — HitWicket! (@WalkingXception) February 2, 2024

Ambajipeta Wedding Band Cast

Suhas appears in this comic emotional drama with a delicate undertone topic as Mallikarjun, also known as Malli. In addition, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, Swarnakanth, Nithin Prasanna, Vinay Mahadev, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sharanya Pradeep play major parts in the film.