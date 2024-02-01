Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil actor Rajkiran's daughter Priya separated from husband; video goes viral

    Zeenat Priya, the foster daughter of well-known actor Rajkiran, has recently disclosed startling details regarding her marriage to television actor Munish Raja. Their love story commenced innocently through a connection on Facebook.

    Tamil actor Rajkiran's daughter Priya separated from husband; video goes viral rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    Zeenat Priya, the foster daughter of well-known actor Rajkiran, has recently disclosed startling details regarding her marriage to television actor Munish Raja. Despite facing opposition from their families, the couple went ahead with their wedding, causing a stir in the public eye. However, Zeenat Priya has now taken to social media to announce their separation in an emotional video.

    Their love story commenced innocently through a connection on Facebook. What began as a friendship soon evolved into a romantic relationship, with Munish Raja's family endorsing the union. However, the situation took a different turn with Rajkiran's strong disapproval of the marriage. This opposition led Zeenat Priya to make the difficult decision to leave her family home.

    In the video, she said, "Hello everyone I am Priya... adopted daughter of Rajkiran sir. I got married to actor Munish Raja in 2022. You all know that through media. After that marriage... now we are separated. It's been two months since the separation. It's legal. No marriage. I have made my father ugly for this marriage. Even though I have done so much, when I had a problem, my father honestly came and helped me. This is an unexpected kindness. Forgive me, father." 

    Adding to the complexity, Rajkiran made serious allegations against Munish Raja, suggesting ulterior motives and accusing him of exploiting Rajkiran's reputation for personal advantage and financial gain. These accusations intensified the controversy surrounding their marriage.


     

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales vkp

    Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales

    Sara Ali Khan to star in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh? Actress spotted at Farhan Akhtar's office RBA

    Sara Ali Khan to star in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh? Actress spotted at Farhan Akhtar's office

    Baap Ke Jaisa...', Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence on VIRAL video [WATCH] ATG

    'Baap Ke Jaisa...', Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence on VIRAL video [WATCH]

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report

    Heeramandi first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH] ATG

    'Heeramandi' first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Indian American doctor found 'not guilty' of masturbating next to minor on flight; check details AJR

    Indian-American doctor found 'not guilty' of masturbating next to minor on flight; check details

    Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales vkp

    Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales

    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    7 Swedish desserts you must try once in life Semla Kladdkaka ATG

    Prinsesstårta to Semla: 7 Swedish desserts you must try once

    tennis Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad snt

    Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon