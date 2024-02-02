Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Govinda ends fight with Krushna Abhishek? To attend niece Arti Singh's wedding?

    Krushna Abhishek and Govinda have been at odds for nearly seven years and have not been on talking terms. Krushna has also avoided 'The Kapil Sharma Show' anytime Govinda was invited as a guest.

    Govinda ends fight with Krushna Abhishek? To attend niece Arti Singh's wedding? RKK
    Krushna Abhishek's sister and Govinda's niece and actress Arti Singh, will marry her boyfriend later this year. According to sources, Arti is believed to get married in April or May, in which she hopes to secure the venue of her choosing. She is looking for locations for her wedding celebrations in Mumbai and does not want a destination wedding. She has Dragonfly (Mumbai) in mind, but it all hinges on availability and whether it will be finalized for the festivities. 

    Arti Singh's wedding

    As per reports, Arti wants a large and lavish Indian wedding, and she wants to include all of her industry friends and family in the festivities. Arti will have all of the functions, including a bachelorette party, fairly close to the wedding. The Punjabi traditions of haldi, mehndi, and the main pheras will all take place at the same location in the city. The wedding guests will include everyone from her uncle-actor Govinda to Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla's family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many other industry pals. 

    Arti and her boyfriend

    Arti has been dating her boyfriend for almost a year now and the two are very much in love and are confident in their future together, revealed the source. 

    Krushna and Govinda's fight

    Krushna and Govinda have been at odds for nearly seven years and have not been on talking terms. Krushna has also avoided 'The Kapil Sharma Show' anytime Govinda was invited as a guest.

