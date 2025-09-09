Aly Goni issues a stern warning to his trollers, challenging them to confront him directly. He vows to protect his girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin, and his family.

Television actor Aly Goni recently found himself at the center of controversy after a video of him not chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. The actor, best known for his roles in popular TV shows and reality series, opened up about the severe backlash he has been facing since the incident.

Death Threats and Social Media Abuse

In an interview with Filmygyan, Aly revealed that he has been receiving death threats and abusive comments online. “I am getting a lot of death threats. My email and social media are flooded. People are even tweeting to file an FIR against me. For what? I just said something very normal—that I am a Muslim. But it was imposed on me as if I had done something wrong,” he said. Aly also pointed out that even many Hindus don’t bring Ganpati idols home, so his silence during the chant should not be judged harshly.

Strong Warning to Trollers

The actor issued a stern warning to those targeting his girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin, or his family. “Those who are threatening or abusing Jasmine, if they have the courage, come and say it in front of me. I swear to God, I will not tolerate anyone speaking about my mother, sister, or Jasmine,” he said angrily. Aly made it clear that his family and loved ones are off-limits for online trolling.

Aly Clarifies His Side

Aly further explained that this was his first time attending a Ganpati celebration, and he was simply lost in his thoughts during the chant. He added that as per his faith, he is not allowed to offer prayers other than Namaz, and his silence was never meant to disrespect anyone’s beliefs.