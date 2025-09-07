Image Credit : instagram

Respect for All Religions

Aly further explained that his actions were guided by his own religious beliefs. "It’s not allowed in my religion. Hum puja nahi karte hai. We have our way of praying, we offer namaz, and we believe in respecting all faiths," he shared. Aly emphasized that Islam teaches respect for every religion and that he never wants to cross any boundaries unintentionally.

A Lesson in Understanding

The actor concluded by saying that he learned how easily things can be misinterpreted on social media. "I always worry I might do something wrong without meaning to," he said. Aly hopes people will understand his perspective and not take things out of context, as he never intended to offend anyone.