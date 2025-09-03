Television actress Nia Sharma has spoken up in support of her friend Aly Goni after he faced backlash for not chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She urged fans to respect personal choices.

Recently, Aly Goni was attacked on social media for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' while attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The videos surfaced online and went viral, and to some cranky section of netizens, this was apparently enough to attack him. Actresses Who Got His Back, Nia Sharma Urged the Trolls to Respect Individual Choices.

The Viral Video and Backlash

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, with celebrities bringing Lord Ganesha to their houses and engaging in the communal celebrations. When Goni joined the celebrations with his friends and colleagues on one such occasion, he was appreciated by many for being there and the spirit of celebration. Unfortunately, some trolls commented about him being quiet while chanting, rather, questioning his participation. This became a heated topic on the social platform.

Nia Sharma Steps In

Actress Nia Sharma has always shared a close bond with Aly Goni, and she took this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to slam critics on her Instagram Stories. Sharma wrote that his mere presence and respect for others involved made the festival alluring for Aly. According to her, one cannot question someone's sincerity on chants or slogans.

Her statement read: "Being a part of someone’s festivities is in itself a respectful gesture. Expecting everyone to chant or follow rituals is unfair. Aly showed up; he celebrated with everyone and that’s what matters.”

Respecting Personal Beliefs

Nia's defense brought to the table a larger argument for respecting peoples' beliefs and faith. She reminded followers that India is a vast country where festivals are meant to unite everyone, no matter the religion, such celebrations should be looked at favorably, not critically.

This support for Aly opened a certain door to speak on tolerance and the need for inclusiveness at festivals. Many fans supported her comments agreeing that togetherness lies within celebration itself rather than one set way of showing devotion.

Fans' Reactions

Following his statement, fans of both actors went online to share their supports. While some fans continued to criticize Aly, the majority sided with Nia and thanked him for attending the celebrations in honor of his faith. The matter also reinstated discussions regarding respecting comfort levels, be it with religious beliefs or practices.

Aly Goni on the Matter

Interestingly Aly Goni has chosen to maintain his silence on the matter and has not made a single statement on it, whereas, known for his steady demeanour, he has been celebrating the festival with his friends and followers on social media, showing the impact of the negativity on his spirit.

Nia's defense adds to the principle soutioned by the video of Aly Goni: Festivals are about togetherness, not uniformity. The action served by Nia Sharma further solidifies the fact that respect and participation trump expectation. As these matters are getting a wider audience via social media, people like her should always work toward inclusivity and compassion.